We are committed to honoring the trust placed in us by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by actively contributing to building the economy of the future.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The new Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its first meeting, chaired by the Chairman, His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, to set the framework and next steps.

This meeting followed the decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding the restructuring of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

During the meeting, the Board discussed the Chamber's current plans and tasks, along with the most prominent upcoming projects. These initiatives aim to enhance the growth and prosperity of the private sector and strengthen the business ecosystem in the Emirate. This will help Strengthen Abu Dhabi's position on the global trade map and raise its economic competitiveness and dynamism in response to the rapid changes in the global economy.

His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber Board of Directors, said, “We are meeting today to embark on a new transitional era in the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s journey to continue building on the previous Board’s achievements, with special thanks to them for their unflagging efforts that led to success.

He added, “The new Board of Directors will be keen on upholding the trust vested in us by the wise leadership through its effective contribution to building the future economy and taking all necessary measures to achieve a qualitative leap in Abu Dhabi’s business sector. Our goal is to elevate it to new levels of progress, development, and growth, and to accelerate the transformation towards a diversified and sustainable knowledge-based economy”

“The Board’s priority is to enhance the openness of the business environment and raise mutual trade rates for foreign investments, talents, and innovations.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to fostering cooperation between the Chamber and its partners in both the public and private sectors, while also expanding its international network. They emphasized their dedication to unifying and intensifying efforts to develop and modernize the local business environment. This approach will further enable the Chamber to play a vital role in creating opportunities that allow the private sector to unleash its full potential. By doing so, the private sector can significantly contribute to achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development in the Emirate. Additionally, the Board aims to increase Abu Dhabi’s foreign trade to new record levels by leveraging various commercial and investment innovations, including intelligent digitalization.