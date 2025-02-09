Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – New Murabba, a PIF company, participated as a Platinum Partner in the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) Global Forum 2025, held in Riyadh This year’s theme "Rebuilding A Shared Future," resonated deeply with New Murabba's vision for the future of retail and mixed-use developments. Partnering with RLC, a leading platform for collaboration and innovation in the retail industry, underscores New Murabba's commitment to driving progress and creating world-class destinations that foster a shared and prosperous future.

New Murabba was represented by three experts at the forum, each sharing valuable insights on key industry trends. Carl Schibrowski, Chief Development Officer, led a session on building integrated destinations for the connected visitor, highlighting New Murabba's approach to creating seamless and immersive experiences. Josef Seidler, Executive Director, presented the importance of customer experience and how to maximize every interaction to drive business success. Andrew Cubitt, Chief Commercial Officer, explored the power of public-private partnerships in driving smart growth and unlocking opportunities, showcasing New Murabba's commitment to collaborative development and sustainable growth.

“Our participation in the RLC Global Forum provided a valuable platform to share New Murabba’s vision for the future of urban living,” said Carl Schibrowski, Chief Development Officer. “We believe that by creating integrated destinations that prioritize the needs of the connected visitor, we can foster a shared and prosperous future. New Murabba is a testament to this belief, showcasing our commitment to building world-class experiences that seamlessly blend innovation, sustainability, and community elements,” he added.

New Murabba will incorporate 27 million square meters of premium real estate distributed across 18 communities, with an estimated population exceeding 400,000. The destination will serve as a model for urban planning, boasting seamless transportation and sustainable infrastructure.