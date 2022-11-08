Riyadh: - NetWitness®, a trusted global provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response services, announces its participation as exhibitor and keynote speaker at Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA), Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Conferences Center, Saudi Arabia, 15-17 November 2022.

Black Hat has been one of the most relevant cybersecurity and Infosec Training events for over two decades globally—and now with the premiere edition of Black Hat MEA— its objective is to engage this flourishing region for continued success in ICT security.

More than 200 global infosec influencers, including 50 Black Hat trainers and hundreds of ethical hackers, will arrive from across the world to tell their stories and provide tuition on how to stay ahead of the dark criminal networks seeking to devastate critical infrastructure.

NetWitness will be one of the leading good actors at this event with two valuable speakers: Abdullah Al-Jallal Territory Manager, KSA and Gabrielle Hempel, System Engineer, illustrating the importance of joining together to work on cybersecurity issues that are plaguing the MEA region, as well as the rest of the world.

“Cybersecurity is a constant battle between the good guys and the bad,” says Abdullah ALSaadoun, Manager GCC and Levant Gulf NetWitness. “Our adversaries use sophisticated, constantly evolving tactics to not be seen as they seek new ways to evade our defenses. Visibility, Detection, and Reponse: this isour promise to ensure the best cyber defense and resilience.”

NetWitness will welcome customers and partners at Stand #H4.E59 to showcase its newest NetWitness XDR 12, the industry’s most comprehensive XDR solution, the first in the market to deliver on the promise of extended detection and response.

“I’m honored for being selected as a speaker at Black Hat MEA,” says Gabrielle Hempel, System Engineer at NetWitness. “I expect some eye-opening research to be demonstrated at Black Hat MEA, as well as briefings and trainings that spark new conversations and collaboration across the community. NetWitness has a unique value because it is a complete Threat Detection & Response Platform across all XDR pillars: network, endpoints, and logs and it leverages strong forensics (e.g. full session reconstruction), and unsupervised machine learning capabilities.

ABOUT NetWitness

NetWitness, an RSA® Business, provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats. For more information, go to netwitness.com.

