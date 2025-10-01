Cairo – As part of an innovative partnership, Nestlé Egypt, People of Now, and engazaat launched the upcoming Sustainability 101: Think Business Summit—a platform designed to spark cross-sector dialogue and drive actionable impact through the lens of sustainability and regeneration. The announcement took place at the Swiss Residence in Cairo during an event that featured a welcome address by H.E. Dr. Andreas Baum, Ambassador of Switzerland in Egypt, followed by a keynote speech from Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, United Nations Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and Honorary Chairman of the Board of engazaat.

This innovative launch reception brings together notable representatives from the corporate sector, NGOs, and government institutions. The reception set the stage for discussions on the summit’s goal to reframe sustainability as a strategic, regenerative, and revenue-generating imperative for businesses and communities in Egypt and the region. At the heart of this mission lies the Water-Energy-Food (WEF) nexus. The summit will also shine a spotlight on grassroots innovators, empowering them to turn environmental and social barriers into opportunities for growth, climate resilience, and positive community impact.

During the opening remarks of the event, the Ambassador of Switzerland in Egypt, Dr. Andreas Baum highlighted that: “Nestlé has proven to be not only a gold sponsor of our Embassy’s programs but also a true partner and friend. With initiatives like Sustainability 101: Think Business, Nestlé Egypt shows that reducing environmental impact and supporting communities can go hand in hand with building resilient economies.”

Reflecting this vision, the launch reception featured a flagship panel titled “Beyond Sustainability: Business, Innovation, and the Future of Regeneration,” with Mr. Tarek Kamel, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé Egypt & Sudan, Mr. Amr Mansi, Founder & CEO of People of Now: EEA, and Mr. Muhammad El Demerdash, Co-Founder & CEO of engazaat | The Solar Water Company.

The panel highlighted the power of cross-sector collaboration among stakeholders—including governments, businesses, diplomats, and grassroots innovators—in driving meaningful, measurable impact. It also featured real-world examples demonstrating that sustainable business models can be both profitable and purpose-driven, setting a new standard for how Egypt and the region approach climate action and development.

In this context, Mr. Tarek Kamel, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé Egypt & Sudan, opened the discussion by stating: “As we engage in meaningful conversations about sustainability and regeneration, I've noticed a significant gap: the absence of a unified platform that effectively brings together all stakeholders with a focused approach to sustainability and entrepreneurship. This gap is crucial as it directly impacts the future and evolution of industries and the economy at large. At Nestlé, we not only recognize this gap but are also deeply committed to addressing it. We have advocated for this initiative, choosing to share our vision rather than claim ownership. By partnering with engazaat—a dynamic sustainability mega startup that brings invaluable expertise to this summit—and the ecosystem leaders in the entrepreneurship world under the People of Now, home to the Egypt Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), we aspire to create something much larger than a one-day event. Together, we are developing a year-long calendar of sustainable initiatives.”

Building on this perspective, Mr. Amr Mansi, Founder & CEO of People of Now: EEA, stated: "At People of Now: Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), our DNA has always been about creating impact and showcasing stories that inspire. Just as we turned entrepreneurship into a mainstream, celebrated movement, we are now determined to do the same for sustainability. Through this platform, we will amplify powerful messages and bring them to the wider community. And once we launch, I am confident that more global companies and financial institutions will join us, bringing fresh ideas and resources to take sustainability in Egypt to the next level."

On the same front, Mr. Muhammad El Demerdash, Co-Founder & CEO of engazaat | The Solar Water Company, noted: “Our journey at engazaat started with one question: how to do more with less—more farming with less water and energy. Fourteen years later, we proved that sustainability is not a luxury; it is good business. By making access to water and energy barrier-free, we showed that resilience and profitability can go hand in hand. The missing piece of the puzzle has always been knowledge, and now we are committed to making this knowledge accessible so that sustainability becomes a mainstream reality. What once seemed unimaginable years ago is now tangible proof that regenerative models can unlock growth for farmers, companies, and entire communities."

It is worth mentioning that this launch reception marks the first step toward the inaugural edition of the Sustainability 101: Think Business summit, scheduled to take place in December, which will further expand on these themes through panel discussions and actionable solutions. Notably, the event is organized by ievents, with MOUNT Communications as the official communications partner.

About Nestlé Egypt:

With over 150 years of heritage in Egypt, Nestlé is the leading Swiss food and beverage company committed to the principle of "Good Food, Good Life." Offering 10,000 job opportunities across three factories, Nestlé is dedicated to providing Egyptian families with a wide range of products. The company is focused on creating shared value through sustainable growth, localized solutions, industry innovation, and meaningful community investment. Its impact extends beyond business; Nestlé champions youth employability, promotes sustainable agriculture, raises nutrition awareness, and upholds environmental stewardship to benefit society as a whole, with a clear purpose to build a resilient “farm-to-fork” value chain that nourishes, empowers, and drives lasting impact.

About People of Now:

People of Now is a renowned entity for entrepreneurial excellence, bringing together visionary leaders and innovators. Its platform recognizes outstanding achievements across various sectors, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Egypt. Its homegrown initiative, the Egyptian Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), celebrates innovation and leadership in local business, aligning perfectly with the ethos of Sustainability 101: Think Business Summit.

About engazaat | The Solar Water Company:

engazaat is a pioneering Egyptian company revolutionizing access to the clean energy and water sector in Egypt and growing to the MEA region – through an established holding entity to consolidate and oversee five sister companies operating in solar and water Infratech developments, agriculture, asset management, and fund management. engazaat delivers sustainable clean-tech utilities and Infratech as a service to communities across different sectors; commercial, industry and agriculture, with no barriers, technical limitations, or initial capital expense. engazaat’s business model involves privatizing clean Infratech via delivering the full value chain of the development - design, finance, build, own, and operate solar water assets to serve all sectors on a Pay-As-You-Go basis. engazaat also produces and manages more than 15 million cubic meters of water annually; that is equivalent to the water feed for a city with a population of more than 1 million.