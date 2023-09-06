Highlights include keynote address from NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr, presentations from THE LINE and Trojena, and experiential exhibits.

Cityscape Global takes place from Sunday 10 September to Wednesday 13 September at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:– Visitors to the upcoming Cityscape Global event to be held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from 10-13 September, are set to experience the future of living, courtesy of an immersive exhibit and informative presentations by NEOM, the smart and sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Cityscape Global is the world’s largest real estate conference and NEOM is a proud Founding Partner of the inaugural event in the Kingdom, as it seeks to connect with prospective future residents, visitors, investors and partners as it progresses from concept to construction.

The NEOM Future of Living Summit main stage will host a range of world-leading speakers, thought leaders and decision makers exploring themes such as smart cities, sustainability, urban planning, digital transformation, and the ideas that are shaping a new future balancing business, people and planet.

Highlights on offer from NEOM include a keynote address from NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and special presentations from some of the minds behind its flagship developments: THE LINE, a revolutionary vertical city, and Trojena, its year-round mountain destination. NEOM’s exhibition will feature THE LINE, Trojena, Sindalah and Oxagon, including scale models, live streams of construction progress on site, and immersive VR experiences. Expert teams will be on hand to support attendees in their understanding.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM said: "NEOM is the vision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for a new future for people and the planet. It is fast becoming a reality through our flagship projects in collaboration with our world-leading partners. We are excited to present the vision of His Royal Highness for the future of living and showcase our developments to potential residents, partners, investors, and visitors at Cityscape Global. What we are creating in NEOM represents the opportunity of a lifetime, which will both secure the prospects of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and accelerate global progress. The chance to appreciate, understand and share in this transformative vision is not to be missed.”

Cityscape Global expects to attract over 150,000 domestic and international attendees during the four-day event, who all share an interest in shaping the future of real estate, property, urban planning, design and architecture.

Over 200 renowned speakers, thought leaders and decision makers will share their insights on the cutting edge of innovative and sustainable practice that is driving transformation of our built environment.

Alongside NEOM will be exhibitions from the many other flagship developments taking shape across Saudi Arabia, as well as from government organizations, solutions providers, and showcases from across the region and other international markets.

