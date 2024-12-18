NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM Media’s Gaming division has unveiled its ‘Publishing Partner Network’ as part of its ‘Level Up’ accelerator program – an initiative designed to bolster Saudi Arabia’s gaming ecosystem. With four publishing partners already commited to the network, including Kwalee, Sandsoft, Tamatem Games and Black Smoke Studios, the initiative is set to enhance NEOM Media’s portfolio of startups by connecting them with global publishing companies.

Building on NEOM Media’s long-term commitment to nurturing and growing Saudi game studios, the network is intrinsically linked with the Level Up Accelerator, through which NEOM Media provides funding and expert mentorship to young local gaming companies. By collaborating with international publishers, NEOM Media seeks to facilitate introductions and boost the visibility of its Level Up startups, thereby attracting investors, media and international talent to the region. This initiative will reinforce NEOM Media's position as a primary catalyst of the game development industry within Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.

Toby Evan-Jones, Executive Director and Head of Gaming at NEOM Media, said: “At NEOM Media, we are committed to supporting and nurturing the local game development community. We are developing a sustainable ecosystem which supports entities across the spectrum, from grassroot startups to global leaders. Through strategic partnerships, talent development and dedicated startup support, we provide critical access, valuable connections and enhanced visibility to SMEs within our portfolio. This approach drives innovation and ensures our startups have every opportunity to thrive on the global stage. We’re truly excited to progress this journey with our publishing partners."

Dean Day, Founder of Black Smoke Studios (Finland), explained: “We’re thrilled to join NEOM Media’s Level Up Accelerator as a publishing network partner. At Black Smoke Studios, we’re passionate about fostering innovative game development and this program offers an exciting opportunity to collaborate and elevate the global gaming industry. We look forward to working with creative minds and contributing to the growth of the KSA gaming ecosystem.”

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Ajlan, Managing Director at Sandsoft, said: “At Sandsoft, we see tremendous potential in the Kingdom’s gaming landscape and are proud to see it advancing towards the path outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. Joining NEOM Media’s Publishing Partner Network allows us to help unlock that potential by providing resources and insights while championing authentic voices from the region. This partnership is a unique opportunity to bridge local talent with international markets and we’re honored to play a role in shaping a new era for Saudi game development, bringing fresh perspectives to the global stage.”

John Wright, Vice President of Mobile Games at Kwalee, said: “We’re delighted that Kwalee is now an official partner with NEOM Media. Together, we can shape the future success of the Middle Eastern video games sector and inspire talented games studios with the expertise and support they need to succeed. Our vision is ‘making the most fun games for the world’s players’ and this partnership will accelerate opportunities for new talent to release incredibly fun and successful games.”

Hussam Hammo, Founder and CEO of Tamatem Games explained: "We’re thrilled about this partnership with NEOM Media, which marks an important step forward in our commitment to the Saudi market. Being in Saudi Arabia is crucial to us, as a majority of our users come from the Kingdom. We’re excited to expand our presence here, work more closely with local companies, and help amplify their visibility across the MENA region. Collaborating with NEOM Media is an incredible opportunity for both of us, and we’re eager to see the impact we can achieve together."

NEOM’s Level Up Accelerator has made significant strides since its launch in 2023, supporting 23 startups with notable achievements. These include two recent awards won by portfolio studio Starvania, in addition to Fahy Studios becoming the first Saudi gaming startup to secure an international publishing deal with UK-based publisher Kwalee. NEOM remains dedicated to connecting its accelerated startups with international markets, including showcasing their games at NEOM’s stand at Gamescom, the leading global games industry conference, which takes place annually in Germany.

Beyond acceleration, NEOM has also supported female participation in gaming through programs such as ‘She Jams,’ which attracted 534 participants from 32 countries in 2024. Additionally, it expanded its ‘Game Dev Challenge’ high school program, which trains students in game development across the Kingdom.

For more information on the NEOM Level Up accelerator, please visit: https://levelupacceleratorprogram.com

-Ends-

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@NEOM.com or visit www.NEOM.com and www.NEOM.com/en-us/newsroom.

About Sandsoft

Founded in 2020, Sandsoft is a fast-growth global mobile-first games developer, publisher and investor, powered by a diverse team of highly experienced games makers. Sandsoft is committed to providing engaging and entertaining gaming experiences to an international audience, supported by an experienced global team with a proven track record and deep-rooted knowledge of the video games market. The company is composed of passionate game creators who have worked on some of the most successful game franchises ever released, including FIFA, Candy Crush, Need for Speed, Angry Birds and World of Tanks. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with offices in Spain, Finland, and China, Sandsoft aims to bridge continents, cultures, and people, fostering closer connections and contributing to the development of the global gaming ecosystem as a market leader.