Event saw CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr emphasize NEOM’s dedication to shaping future leaders, fostering collaboration and aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

NEOM’s Scholarship Program has supported 740 Saudi students since its inception

Chicago, United States – High-performing scholarship students from the Tabuk region have been honored by NEOM – the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwestern Saudi Arabia – at a special event held in Chicago, United States.

Led by NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr, the occasion celebrated the educational achievements of the 130 participants from NEOM’s 2023 Scholarship Program, which provides sponsorship for Tabuk students to pursue their tertiary studies abroad, as well as valuable work experience. From the 2023 cohort, 118 students made their way to Chicago, where they were feted for their educational accomplishments. Forty-nine of the students were honored for their academic excellence or innovative contributions, with the event allowing the students to showcase their achievements, connect with NEOM leaders and discuss future collaborations.

This most recent activity in the annual scholarship program built on the success of last year's gathering in Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital. This year’s Chicago event featured three presentations by students, which offered insights and perspectives about the key NEOM projects of Trojena, Oxagon and ENOWA. Notable figures from NEOM, including Professor Andreas Cangellaris, Founding President of NEOM University; Dr. Mahmoud Alyamany, Head of Health and Wellbeing; and Nada Alshaibani, Head of NEOM Digital Media Academy, attended the event alongside the NEOM CEO.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: "This event celebrates the remarkable achievements of our scholarship recipients. NEOM takes great pride in being a catalyst for these bright, young minds by fostering academic excellence and vital community involvement. In addition to their studies, the students take part in field trips and internships at NEOM, offering them invaluable practical exposure to our diverse sectors and operations. We aim to cultivate a generation that not only excels in their respective fields but actively contributes to Saudi’s Vision 2030 – building a dynamic society, fueling economic prosperity and shaping an ambitious nation."

The NEOM Scholarship Program targets Saudi students and high-achieving school leavers. Since its inception in 2019, the program has supported 740 undergraduate students and recent graduates.

Students enrolled in the program study at renowned institutions in Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Upon completing their studies, the scholarship recipients are offered positions within NEOM's sectors, their knowledge and skills aligned with the expertise required for NEOM's future development. The initiative underscores NEOM's commitment to nurturing talent, driving innovation, and building a dynamic workforce to realize the ambitious goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

