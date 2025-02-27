Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced the second edition of the annual Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracted nearly 2,000 visitors, generating substantial interest among various stakeholders, once again demonstrating the pioneering role of the University, while marking the end of the UAE’s Innovation Month.

H.E. Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Department of Health (DoH) – Abu Dhabi, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), H.E. Dr. Abdulla Humaid Saif Al Jarwan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Energy, H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council as well as the delegations were welcomed by H.E. Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University. The officials engaged with scientists, researchers, and industry partners and commended Khalifa University for organizing such an impactful event during this month, paving the way for technological advancements.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “Khalifa University of Science and Technology is playing a key role in shaping our future by fostering innovation across various sectors and enabling bright minds to take the charge in surmounting challenges of today and tomorrow.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, praised the organization of the Research and Innovation Exhibition at Khalifa University, which reflects the university’s deep commitment to promoting innovation and supporting pioneering research in various fields.

His Excellency emphasized that this event serves as a distinguished platform that brings together researchers, innovators, and investors, contributing to the enhancement of collaboration between academia and industry.

He added that he looks forward to further fruitful cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Khalifa University in the future to serve common goals, utilizing technology and innovative ideas to enhance security of supply, production costs, and sustainability. He also pointed out that such events play a vital role in fostering partnerships across different sectors.We are pleased that the outstanding projects and innovations featured at the Khalifa University Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 focus on emerging and new industries and trends. This is in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategies to supercharge economic growth and diversification by addressing the giga shifts in global economy and technological advancements, while placing human development and suitability at its heart”.

Students from across the UAE attended the event and interacted with world class innovators and gauged the extent of the University’s involvement in academics and research. The students were also interested to learn more about real world solutions through projects on drones, the Lunar Rover, robotic fishes, artificial intelligence, genetics, and a knee exoskeleton. The exhibition featured over 100 cutting-edge projects spanning across three zones that focused on research, industry applications and startups.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com