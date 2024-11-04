Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) will participate at the upcoming Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) Annual Conference. The conference, taking place from November 4-5 in Toronto, represents one of the world's leading events for Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) and infrastructure development, bringing together prominent public and private sector executives to explore transformative partnership opportunities.

Following its successful participation in 2023 which attracted interest from multinational corporations, NCP is expanding its presence this year. As part of its ambitious agenda, NCP will present its extensive pipeline of more than 200 economic and social infrastructure projects across 16 sectors, with an estimated total investment of USD 190 billion. Throughout the conference, NCP team will be welcoming global companies and investment funds for one-on-one meetings at the center’s dedicated booth, creating a platform for insightful discussions on current and upcoming PPP projects that align with Saudi Arabia’s private sector participation (PSP) strategy.

Following the event, NCP will also join two roundtable discussions on November 6 and 7, organized in collaboration with the Canadian Business Council (CABC) and the Canadian Embassy in Riyadh. These sessions, hosted at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and Gowlings WLG, aim to further strengthen Saudi-Canadian business relationships and discuss potential cross-border collaborations in infrastructure and development projects.

NCP is Saudi Arabia's leading body for driving Public-Private-Partnerships. Through its participation in CCPPP 2024, NCP seeks to establish impactful partnerships that support sustainable development and attract international investment, contributing to Saudi Arabia's long-term objectives of a diversified economy aligned with Vision 2030.