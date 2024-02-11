Riyadh: The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) organized a Forum for Contractors and Developers in Riyadh on February 8, 2024, attended by top executives from the largest Saudi contracting and development companies interested in privatization and Public-Private Partnership (P&PPP).

NCP’s CEO, Mohannad Basodan, opened the forum by emphasizing the pivotal role played by local contracting and development companies. He stressed that the forum comes at a time when P&PPP ecosystem is witnessing a high and accelerated pace in offering opportunities and initiatives to the private sector.

The forum featured a panel discussion with the CEOs of Albawani, Tamasuk and Vision Invest, all of whom have experience in PPP projects, sharing their insights with the audience. The subsequent session delved into sustainable opportunities, the latest developments in private sector participation (PSP), aiming to increase local contractors and developers' contribution in P&PPP projects and the role of the P&PPP ecosystem in enhancing PSP to government projects while managing risk distribution between the government and the private sector.

The forum was concluded with a speech by the Chairman of Acwa Power, Mohammed Abunayyan, who highlighted the company's experience in implementing partnership projects in various sectors, such as water desalination in the Kingdom and 14 other countries. He emphasized the critical role NCP plays in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives in increasing the role of the private sector in the economy and he encouraged contractors and developers who have never participated in PPPs to do so.

For more information please contact: media@ncp.gov.sa