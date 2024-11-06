MUSCAT — As part of its dedication to nurture the skillsets and capabilities of our local youth, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) organized the NBO Youth Event at its Head Office in Muscat. The event provided a platform to equip younger minds with necessary financial and entrepreneurial insights and concepts while inspiring them to connect, learn, grow and become independent.

A number of activities took place during the Youth Event, including the “Finance to Freedom” workshop, which aimed to develop professional and personal skills among participants, alongside other engaging sessions designed to empower young minds. Additionally, the event featured the Financial Planning for Future Entrepreneurs Panel Discussion, which highlighted key strategies and considerations for young entrepreneurs. This discussion offered practical advice and inspiration, encouraging youth to view financial planning as an integral part of their entrepreneurial journey.

Commenting on the event, Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Head of Private Banking at NBO, said: “At NBO, we are committed to foster a generation of financially literate and empowered youth. Events like these provide an invaluable opportunity for young individuals to gain knowledge, develop skills, and build networks. We aim to support their ambitions, guiding them towards a secure financial future.”

Beyond the finance-focused sessions, attendees participated in interactive activities, including a phone photography workshop focused on enhancing personal branding skills. They also enjoyed recreational activities such as a game night featuring Oman Board Games and a ceramic painting session, blending learning with leisure to create a well-rounded experience.

By combining educational content with fun, engaging activities, NBO provided a platform for young attendees to connect with their peers and establish lasting relationships.

For more information about NBO’s initiatives and upcoming events, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.