Kuwait: NBK Group is currently hosting the NBK RISE Exhibition at the NBK Tower to promote women leadership and inspire more women to take up the pursuit to higher leadership positions. The Exhibition is a part of NBK RISE, a first-of-its-kind Global Women Leadership initiative designed by women for women. A holistic experience to elevate talented women to more significant leadership roles. The program will work towards leading and inspiring positive global change in the corporate community.

The Exhibition creatively portrays the different aspects of leadership, using installations and interactive stations to send out inspirational messages on what it takes to be a leader. The Exhibition, which was an in-house creation of the NBK RISE team, was attended by NBK Group’s top management and many employees from NBK, helping give them insight into the different journeys that need to be undertaken in order to become a leader.

The goal of the NBK RISE Exhibition is to equip the women at NBK Group to pursue leadership positions and provide a platform to help these women reach their goals.

Headed by Deputy Group CEO, NBK Group, Shaikha Al-Bahar, NBK RISE is one of the first programs in the region to be created by women for women. The program is managed by Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, NBK Group Human Resources, and Alia Abu El Fath, Head of Corporate Communications, NBK Capital and Global Wealth Management.

NBK RISE will work toward changing mindsets and promoting women’s leadership in Kuwait, the region, and the world. Engaging, inspiring, and motivating women across regions, sectors, and specializations, the program will work towards creating a community of women leaders to sustain and grow the initiative.

NBK RISE will give tools, confidence, and the opportunity to talented and qualified female participants to enable them to become influential leaders, paving their way into board rooms and executive committees, be involved, and drive decisions in the future. The program is aligned with NBK’s sustainability goals of inclusion and diversity, supporting sustainable human capital development.

