“The 50 Women in Cybersecurity in Kuwait” is a first-of-its-kind skilling initiative that took place on October 20, 21, 27 & 28, 2023 created by Mercedes Vazquez as General Manager of ESK Holding and a technology executive known for her public actions in innovation, economic and community-development, who has been awarded in the United Arab Emirates and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This initiative was created with the sponsorship of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait- U.S. Department of State, in an increasingly interconnected world to address the role of women in a field that is ever-growing and to boost the economic inclusion as a baseline for active economic participation, addressing the role of women to bridge a digital divide for a resilient and thriving digitized knowledge-based economy. According to public statistics released in 2023, women held 25% of roles in cybersecurity globally and only 1% of them were in cybersecurity leadership roles.

“The 50 Women in Cybersecurity in Kuwait” pioneering skilling initiative created by Mercedes Vazquez, is organized by ESK Holding, funded by a grant from the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait with local Kuwaiti Government alignment of the National Center for Cybersecurity and with the attendance of Retired Major General Engineer Mohammad Boarki.

On October 27 & 28, 2023 an innovative, fun and problem-solving hackathon took place to culminate the “50 Women in Cybersecurity in Kuwait” skilling initiative, sponsored by the National Bank of Kuwait as platinum sponsor. During the hackathon, the 50 talents part of this exclusive and rigorous program worked on solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges in cybersecurity and a NBK cybersecurity challenge, with the posture of securing, enabling the responsible use of technology, fostering innovation and cyber resilience.

“It’s inspiring to observe the prominence of women in this field highlighted over the past day.”, Mr. Mohammed Al Kharafi, COO – Head of Group Operations and Information Technology at National Bank of Kuwait said, “As industries evolve and new threats are introduced, it is imperative that we harness the collective intelligence and diversity of talents. The women here have set an impressive standard, and their achievements serve as an aspiration for professionals everywhere.”

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait commends the dedication and initiative of the initiative’s creator, the participants, presenters and staff of the 50 Women in Cybersecurity program. Your contributions will not only strengthen Kuwait’s cybersecurity, but also help pave the way for increased leadership by women in Government Ministries and Private sector entities.

“I am delighted to collaborate with the National Bank of Kuwait as platinum sponsor of the Hackathon part of the 50 Women in Cybersecurity skilling initiative in Kuwait. The National Bank of Kuwait has a very solid commitment as a leading Banking institution with a profound impact in development that goes beyond that, to advance the role of women in the workplace, while prioritizing technology innovation & world-class education, upskilling and reskilling in a digital competitive economy, which is a perfect alignment to this pioneering initiative” Mercedes Vazquez, General Manager at ESK Holding & creator of the 50 Women in Cybersecurity in Kuwait.

