Dubai:— The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has participated at GTR (Global Trade Review) MENA 2024, the region's leading trade finance discussion and networking hub attended by more than 45 exhibitors. Celebrating 21 years as the premier gathering connecting key individuals and organisations at the forefront of MENA trade, GTR enabled NBF to provide a comprehensive overview on trade finance and contribute invaluable market insights.

At a time of great regional and global change, with the ramifications of global economic headwinds (ranging from supply chain disruption, to surging commodity prices and inflation) and the excitement and optimism generated by the region’s many exciting transformation programmes, NBF’s participation in the event underscores its commitment towards a sustainable banking sector, and its dedication to propel regional and international trade out of the UAE.

Covering critical market perspectives and enjoying the support of leading financial institutions, GTR MENA included unrivalled insights from over 95 expert speakers representing the full spectrum of companies involved in trade in this exciting region. Venkiteswaran Ramasubhramoni, Head of Equipment & Technology Finance at NBF, was part of a panel discussing how SMEs can bridge the information gap. The session highlighted how the finance industry can improve how SMEs present themselves to service providers for fairer credit access.

NBF has shown unparalleled commitment to supporting its clients’ journey towards success by extending end-to-end lending solutions. NBF boasts an extensive network of correspondent banks both in the UAE and abroad offering a one-stop shop for all its clients’ export requirements as well as a dedicated team offering tailored solutions for import activities.

