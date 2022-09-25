Sharjah: HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence will deliver a keynote speech at the 11th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), on Wednesday, September 28, in Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighting optimal communication strategies to enhance mutual cultural respect and balanced relations between nations and peoples to strengthen relationships to achieve prosperity and growth in various fields.

Communication strategies for balanced relations between cultures

In the Inspirational Talk titled ‘Optimal communication strategies for balanced relations between cultures’, HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will shed light on government partners responsible for designing and implementing communication strategies to promote cross-cultural understanding and respect and the difference between harmony and cancellation.

HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will present the UAE as a model for practising cross-cultural harmony and maintaining a balance of values by embracing more than 200 nationalities on its soil, and highlight its positive impact on the economy, particularly in attracting foreign investments.

IGCF is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) - an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB). The two-day forum runs under the theme ‘Challenges and Solutions’ this year. Its packed agenda comprises 7 main discussion sessions, 10 inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities. The agenda will be led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and experts who will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises while highlighting opportunities arising from them.

