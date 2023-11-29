Abu Dhabi: Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’s (EAD) youth engagement platform, naha, has revealed a line-up of activations for COP28 (30 November – 12 December) set to inspire the next generation in Abu Dhabi to turn climate intention into climate action.

Recently launched by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), naha (taken from the words ‘natural habitat’) is an environmental engagement platform that centralises EAD’s eight-plus youth outreach initiatives.

The platform provides youth who are passionate about environmental preservation with the necessary resources to be a part of creating impactful change when it comes to addressing pressing environmental issues.

Young people play a key role in being catalysts for change and creating huge momentum when it comes to tackling the climate crisis, and at the heart of naha’s COP28 programme is a line-up of events that will create grassroots-level climate solutions that continue to promote sustainability, elevate environmental awareness, and encourage green practices across the UAE.

Key initiatives and activities will include:

Greening Education Hub

The EAD booth at the Greening Education Hub will provide resources to support with the Sustainable Schools Initiative (SSI), which teaches school students about sustainability to drive awareness and education amongst young people; and the Sustainable Campus Initiative (SCI), which trains students and faculty members across participating colleges and universities to reduce their carbon footprint.

A select number of schools participating in SSI will be chosen to share insights and learnings around their individual achievements, with a different institution showcasing on each day of COP28.

E-Green Workshop

All entities and universities attending COP28 will be invited to the E-Green Workshop on 8 December at the EY- Zayed Sustainability Prize Pavilion, which marks the official debut of E-Green to the public – a first-of-its-kind free and collaborative e-learning tool exclusively dedicated to the environmental sector in the region.

Youth Reporters

Ahead of COP 28, in collaboration with the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE), one of the world’s largest environmental education organisations, four students across SSI and SCI will undergo media training as part of a ‘Youth Reporters’ programme. They will then work as environmental journalists and conduct spontaneous interviews throughout COP28.

Youth Programmes

Other youth-centric programmes that will take place during COP28 include the Leveraging Youth Climate Programmes Towards Green Jobs workshop on 9 December at the DP World Pavilion, and the Abu Dhabi Strategy on Green Education panel on 8 December at the Youth Pavilion, which will feature impactful insights from different speakers across the MENA region.

Connect with Nature, a programme developed with Emirates Nature – WWF that builds leadership and advocacy for youth to lead solutions and sustainable decision-making, will also seek to engage Youth Ambassadors and Youth Insiders at COP28.

As global leaders gather in the UAE to tackle the climate crisis, naha’s COP28 programme of initiatives reaffirms the organisation’s commitment to fostering change at a grassroots level through targeting youth to create a more sustainable future for all.

Beyond COP28, in line with the UAE’s strategic sustainability goals, naha will continue to prioritise the accessibility of outreach programmes that raise awareness and increase community engagement around the environment, equipping communities and schools with the necessary tools to turn climate intentions into meaningful action across the UAE.

To learn more about the initiatives or to download naha, visit www.naha.ae.

