Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Museum of the Future, a hub for intellectual discussions, a playground for innovators, and a catalyst for change, in collaboration with Fiker Institute, the interdisciplinary think tank that aims to drive dialogue around international affairs, public policy, and global governance, is set to host a Climate Film Festival during Climate Future Week. Featuring screenings of three feature films and three film shorts, as well as a regional photography exhibition showcasing thought-provoking images from three Emirati photographers, the Museum of the Future invites audiences to engage with compelling images and powerful storytelling focused on the future of our planet. Climate Future Week, taking place 26 – 30 September 2023, marks a key milestone during the UAE's Year of Sustainability as the UAE gears up to host COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and aims to bring together a collection of diverse perspectives on climate-related matters as well as, build awareness around the efforts to support climate resilience.

Climate Film Festival: Nights at the Museum

The Climate Film Festival will screen three feature films during the ‘Nights at the Museum’ late sessions, including ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’, ‘Soylent Green’, and ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’, in addition to three short films shown on a loop at the museum for the whole week.

Nights at the Museum: Costa Brava, Lebanon

When: Thursday 28 September 2023

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: The Auditorium, Museum of the Future

Costa Brava, Lebanon is a feature film that sheds light on a free-spirited Badri family that escapes the toxic pollution and social unrest of Beirut by seeking refuge in a utopic mountain home, after devoting years in building it for themselves.

Nights at the Museum: Soylent Green

When: Friday 29 September 2023

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: The Auditorium, Museum of the Future

The classic film, ‘Soylent Green’, depicts the world as a nearly uninhabitable place, where resources are almost non-existent, the oceans are dying, and food sources are scarce, which in return results in a horrifying food solution.

Nights at the Museum: Beasts of the Southern Wild

When: Saturday 30 September 2023

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: The Auditorium, Museum of the Future

The tale of the well-known film, ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ is of a six-year-old who combats her stubborn father’s failing health, and the melting ice caps that flood her beloved home.

Short Films

When: Tuesday 26 September – Saturday 30 September 2023

Time: Screened on a loop throughout the day

Venue: Tomorrow Today, Museum of the Future

The Climate Film Festival will also feature a range of climate-related screenings, including three films that will be screened on loop at the Museum for the whole of the week. These include ‘Lowland Kids’, the story of teen siblings who are soon-to-become America's first climate refugees, ‘Rockies Repeat’, a documentary that follows a team of Indigenous and settler artists to explore the cultural impacts of climate change in the Canadian Rockies, and M’Hamid Oasis Morocco which documents the restoration of the most remote oasis in the Draa Valley.

Regional Photography Exhibition

When: Tuesday 26 September – Saturday 30 September 2023

Time: Throughout the week

Venue: Museum of the Future Bridge

Climate Future Week will also feature a regional environmental photography exhibition featuring the work of three Emirati photographers including storyteller and anthropologist Noura Al Neyadi, traveller and nature enthusiast Obaid Albudoor, and award-winning landscape photographer Hamad Musharbak, each of whom will showcase thought-provoking photography during Climate Future Week.

For more information on events and activities, or to register for Climate Future Week please visit: www.climatefutureweek.ae

