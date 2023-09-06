WTA500 event will return in 2024 with dates to be announced soon

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is returning to the capital in 2024 as part of the Hologic WTA Tour, following the remarkable success of its inaugural event in 2023. Alongside its eagerly awaited return, an inspiring community initiative, the 'Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open,' has also been unveiled. Under the umbrella of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the program is poised to redefine tennis development in the UAE.

Providing a unique pathway for aspiring players within the UAE Tennis Federation to elevate their skills and make their mark on the global tennis stage, the initiative stands as a vital gateway for personal and professional growth in the realm of tennis for many aspiring athletes.

The program represents a commitment to nurturing homegrown tennis talent and reinforcing the country's impressive tennis framework. By creating avenues for enhanced training and exposure to higher-level competition, The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is set to raise the UAE's tennis scene to new heights.

Kicking off with its first tournament on 29 September, the transformative program is a proactive step toward enhancing the local tennis ecosystem, further solidifying Mubadala's commitment to developing talent and advancing sports excellence in the region.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer for Mubadala Investment Company said: "As Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns for its second year, we are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the sport. The 'Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open' reinforces our efforts in encouraging an active lifestyle and empowering emerging talent on both regional and international stages. It continues our legacy and commitment to tennis in the UAE, highlighting our dedication to promoting sports excellence and inclusivity within the local community."

A series of tournaments will then lead up to the finals in February 2024. These dynamic tournaments are set to take place at multiple venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah, showcasing a diverse array of playing opportunities that nurture tennis talent across the region. Prizes for winners include an all-expenses paid experience to be coached at the world-renowned JC Ferrero Equelite Sports Academy, where players such as current Wimbledon and US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz trains.

The UAE Tennis Federation plays a pivotal role in shaping the tennis landscape in the country, with the local tournaments organized by the Federation contributing to the new ITF World Tennis Number, a universal ranking system for junior players. With the introduction of the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the UAE Federation will be able to establish Grade A tournaments across the nation, enhancing the competitive landscape and providing more opportunities for players to excel.

The categories will accommodate Juniors (U12, U14, U16, U18), Men, Women, and individuals over 35. The Junior series format comprises 4 Grade A and 3 Grade B tournaments for each age group. Player performance in each event will then contribute towards overall rankings. Participation in all 4 Grade A events is mandatory for players, and the top 8 from the ranking will advance to the playoff stages in January 2024. The finals will coincide with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open the following month.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Based on the resounding success of the inaugural edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship 2023, we are confident of the remarkable success of the next edition in 2024, and our constant endeavour to make sport a way of daily life for members of society, and our continued support For tennis, we are pleased today to announce with Mubadala the launch of the Road to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open initiative, which reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for young people to compete, develop and hone their skills to reach international levels, and inspire the new generation of tennis champions by encouraging young players and empowering them in the sport of tennis.”

The introduction of the 'Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open' marks the beginning of a transformative journey. As the initiative gains momentum, it is expected to expand and diversify its offerings, supporting a new generation of tennis champions and enriching the UAE's sporting landscape.

For more information about the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the ‘Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open' program, please visit www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com. To sign up to individual tournaments, players can register through the usual UAE Tennis Federation portal at www.uaetennis.ae.

