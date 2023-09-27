28 Singles Players and 16 Doubles Teams Come Together to Compete for Tennis Glory

Pre-registration for tickets is now open, offering fans the chance to secure the best seats in the house

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in February 2023, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open proudly returns for its second edition in 2024, reaffirming its status as a premier tournament on the global tennis calendar. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and IMG today announced the event is set to take centre stage once again from 3 to 11 February 2024, at the iconic Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly earned its place among the most prestigious tournaments in women's tennis. The event's significance lies not only in its impressive $900,000 prize fund but also in the coveted ranking points at stake. With 28 players in the singles draw and 16 formidable teams in the doubles draw, this tournament will showcase exceptional talent and fierce competition.

Hosted in partnership with Mubadala and presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the WTA 500 signifies a remarkable convergence of sports excellence and entertainment. The tournament spans nine exciting days, taking tennis enthusiasts on a journey from the opening qualifiers to the thrilling finals on Sunday 11 February 2024. In the heart of Abu Dhabi, the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will serve as an unrivalled showcase of tennis prowess.

Nigel Gupta, Director of Tennis Events at IMG and the Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, commented: “Our vision for this event goes beyond tennis. We are dedicated to curating an exceptional experience that aims to transcend the boundaries of sport, uniting fans and athletes alike in the spirit of excellence. With the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, we are looking to create a lasting legacy for tennis, fostering a deeper connection between the community and the sport we all love.”

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, added: “We’re delighted to see the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open return to the calendar next season, which will officially kick-off the exciting Middle Eastern portion of the 2024 calendar. The event is known for its excellent organization, passionate fans, dedication to women’s professional tennis and is truly becoming a favourite among WTA players, who always feels welcome in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

As the event becomes a fixture in Abu Dhabi's sporting calendar, it continues to exemplify the Emirate's commitment to hosting world-class sporting events. The impact extends far beyond the court, as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open inspires young sporting generations and unites the tennis community.

Beyond the on-court action, the Fan Village promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages. Attendees can meet their favourite players during special appearances, partake in family-friendly entertainment, participate in contests to win exclusive prizes, and indulge in a delectable array of offerings from various food venues. With kids' tickets starting at an affordable AED 50 and adult tickets at AED 95, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open reinforces that it truly is an event ‘for all’. Tennis fans can witness world-class matches at competitive prices and enjoy outstanding entertainment, making it an ideal outing for families and sports enthusiasts alike.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is more than a tournament; it's an experience, a celebration of tennis, and a source of inspiration for future generations of athletes and fans. To be the very first to gain access to tickets, subscribe now at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com. Subscribing will give tennis fans first dibs on the best seats in the house and the first opportunity to purchase tickets.

About Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a WTA 500 tournament, produced by IMG in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The second edition of the tournament has been confirmed for 2024 and will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

About WTA

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 87 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is annually comprised of around 50 events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions with a global audience of over 900 million. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $284 billion (AED 1045 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.