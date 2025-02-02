Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading smart and sustainable real estate developer, successfully concluded the first edition of Downtown Tech, transforming Barahat Msheireb into an immersive technology hub that welcomed over 130,000 visitors during its two-day run exploring the future of tech.

The event brought together leading technology companies and organisations including Zeekr, Lekhwiya, Tesla Owners Club, and Snoonu, highlighting Qatar's growing position as a hub for technological innovation in the region. It featured four specialised zones dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Autonomous Vehicles interconnected through a central nervous system design symbolising the fusion of human creativity and technological innovation.

"Downtown Tech represents our commitment to making technology accessible and engaging for everyone," said Eng. Ahmed Al Korbi, Senior ICT Manager at Msheireb Properties. "As operators of one of the world's most advanced smart cities, with over 650,000 connected IoT devices, we wanted to create an interactive platform where our community could experience the future of technology firsthand."

Visitors experienced a diverse range of technological innovations throughout the event, from fascinating live demonstrations of robotics and AI applications to cutting-edge smart home and IoT technology showcases. The event featured impressive autonomous vehicle displays, complemented by interactive workshops and panel discussions.

Christopher Preston, Executive Director, Blue Lake Motors said "Qatar's enthusiasm for innovative mobility solutions makes it the perfect place to see the future of transportation come to life. Msheireb Downtown Doha has been the ideal setting to showcase next-generation automotive technology and it’s a pleasure to work with like-minded entrepreneurs."

Downtown Tech successfully brought together technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and innovators to celebrate the intersection of creativity and innovation. The event’s unique zones and interactive elements created a platform for meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange. As a venue, Msheireb Downtown Doha played a pivotal role, offering a living example of smart city principles in action. With its cutting-edge infrastructure and intelligent urban design, the district embodies energy efficiency, seamless connectivity, and a user-centric approach to urban planning.

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.