Dubai, UAE – More than 10,400 spectators attended the Dubai Invitational to see Tommy Fleetwood write his name into the history books as the inaugural event’s first-ever winner.

Englishman Fleetwood produced a stunning finish to hold off the final-day challenge of Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence to win the tournament, which took place at Dubai Creek Resort from 11-14 January.

Fleetwood's partner on day three, Ali Fatourechi, won the 54-hole team competition, with tournament host and McIlroy's partner from Thursday and Saturday, Abdulla Al Naboodah, finishing on the same total but losing out on final-round score.

Abdulla Al Naboodah said: “The first-ever Dubai Invitational was a fantastic success and we’re delighted with the positive feedback received from the participating professionals, amateurs and spectators that attended the tournament. Hosting more than 10,400 people for an inaugural event is a strong start and reflects the significant interest in the tournament, as well as the continued growth of golf in Dubai and the UAE. We’re already looking forward to welcoming more fans to the next edition of the Dubai Invitational in 2026.”

As part of its commitment to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, the European Tour group is focused on Driving Golf Further by supporting and implementing sustainable innovations at its events, including the Dubai Invitational, to help cut direct carbon emissions in half by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040.

Host venue Dubai Creek Resort implements a number of sustainability initiatives, including:

Being first GEO Certified in 2016 and re-certified in 2019

75% reduction of waste to landfill by using an onsite food and waste composter

Around 200,000 plastic water bottles saved every year through reusable water bottles

100% of all irrigation water used on the course is locally treated sewage water

400 indigenous Ghaf trees planted across the course

Electric vehicle chargers available at the club for golfers and guests

Old carpets used by the club for collecting grass clippings and dew removal

The Dubai Invitational sees a 72-hole strokeplay DP World Tour tournament played concurrently with a three-day team Pro-Am, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The next edition of the tournament will be held in 2026.

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour – and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.

About the European Tour group

The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet and Hilton as Official Partners.

The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Those Strategic Alliances, combined with partnerships with the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, provide global pathways for players from across the world to compete internationally on the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

We ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.