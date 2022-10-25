Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi is gearing up for adrenaline-fueled, family fun with Monster Jam®, the world’s most action-packed motorsports experience. Poised to return to the UAE capital for the first time since 2013, an exhilarating weekend of motors and mayhem awaits on May 13 and 14, 2023.

Marking its 30th anniversary this year, the live motorsport tour will feature its customary eye-catching 5,500kg machines locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The heated rivalries and daring stunts on display will all take place in an arena for the first time ever, giving the audience a better experience up-close, right here in the UAE at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. Tickets are available now at both etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net.

Brought to the UAE by Proactiv Entertainment together with Feld Motor Sports in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral – Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and experiences, Monster Jam will provide an unrivalled experience for fans as the highly skilled drivers take their trucks through gravity-defying stunts on the dirt to win points in the Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing disciplines.

Nicolas Renna, Managing Director at Proactiv Entertainment, leading international producer and promoter of large-scale events, said: “It is a real thrill to be able to bring Monster Jam back to Abu Dhabi after close to a decade. These huge vehicles make even the Gulf’s largest 4x4s look tiny in comparison. We’re talking three-meters tall, five-meters long, and more powerful than an F1 car. Monster Jam is a unique opportunity for event goers to see some of the most engaging, action-packed, full-throttle racing possible. It truly has something for the entire family, and we’re looking forward to a one-of-a-kind event at Etihad Arena.”

“Monster Jam is a global premier experience that entertains and delights millions around the planet, bringing families of all ages together,” said Magnus Danielsson, Vice President of Motorsports for Feld Entertainment Inc., owner of Monster Jam. “We are excited to be bringing Monster Jam back to the UAE and into an arena for the first time ever. This is definitely a must-experience and will be one for the books!”

In addition to the exciting action, fans will have access to the Monster Jam Pit Party, an unmissable opportunity to get up close to the huge vehicles, meet and greet the drivers and crews, and get the lowdown on how the powerful trucks are prepared for competition. The line-up includes fan favourites such as Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco® and Max-Dä.

The Pit Party will run from 11.00am to 1.00pm on event day with the main event starting at 2.00pm. Fans can also play a part in the action by voting for the winner in the Skills, Donuts, and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director, Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, said: “We are delighted that Monster Jam will be returning to the capital for an exhilarating weekend of action-packed motorsports. We strive to continuously bring world-class events to Yas Island, and hosting Monster Jam at Etihad Arena propels our efforts to position the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We look forward to welcoming guests from all ages to this much awaited and exhilarating event.”

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, the Director General of Tourism for DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Monster Jam means full-on, high-octane excitement for fans of all-action motorsports and families looking for an adrenaline-fueled experience. This is world-class, pure thrills entertainment and the perfect complement to our action-packed calendar and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We look forward to welcoming Monster Jam fans from near and far - and invite everyone to enjoy all the exciting, inspiring and much-needed restorative experiences that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 5,500kg machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds of up to 110kph to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 13 –2.00pm | Pit Party – 11.00am

Sunday, May 14 –2.00 pm | Pit Party – 11.00am

WHERE: Etihad Arena | Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco® and Max-Dä, full lineup to be updated

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

TICKETS: All tickets are available for purchase online at www.etihadarena.ae and www.platinumlist.net

Tickets start from Dh135 while VIP passes inclusive of Pit Party access cost Dh645. All other categories can access the Pit Party for an additional cost of Dh50. Fans buying family packs of four Gold or Silver tickets activate a 15 per cent discount.

For more info about the event follow Proactiv Entertainment's social media channels: Facebook and Instagram and Monster Jam's: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and TikTok.

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Proactiv Entertainment

Proactiv is the leading promoter in Spain in the production and organisation of large-scale shows, national and international exhibitions and music concerts. Headquartered in Barcelona, with offices in Madrid and Abu Dhabi, this independent company has more than thirty-five years of experience in the entertainment sector.

Its 3 solid lines of business are the production and creation of Live Events, Exhibitions and music concerts. Its projects include shows with major brands, recognised nationally and internationally, such as Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Star Wars in Concert, Marvel Universe Live, Peppa Pig, Harlem Globetrotters, WWE, Monster Jam, Walking Among Dinosaurs, Cartoon Network and successful exhibitions such as Meet Vincent van Gogh, The Art of the Brick, Barça the Exhibition and Ferrari Behind The Dream. In music, it not only produces concerts by major artists, but also offers booking and management services to other promoters and record labels.

Internationally, it has replicated the successful model implemented in Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Latin America and Europe, where it also organises and produces original shows for all audiences.

