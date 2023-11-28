Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the organization of a grand celebration for the United Arab Emirates' National Day on the upcoming 2nd of December. Embracing the national and community spirit, the celebration will feature traditional villages and cultural events, as well as special activities for children, to be held at the MBRHE's building, external centers, and housing projects it manages.

MBRHE has organized a series of traditional villages both within its headquarters and external centers, celebrating the rich heritage of the UAE. These villages will include a variety of cultural activities such as traditional handicrafts, food stalls offering local delicacies, and performances highlighting the country's rich cultural tapestry. The aim of this event is to provide a platform for community members to connect with their roots and celebrate the journey and achievements of the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, the CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: "National Day is an occasion where we take pride in our country's achievements and draw inspiration from its history to contribute more to this generous nation. This year, MBRHE has designed a variety of events that showcase the spirit of unity and bring our people together in a celebratory, educational, and enjoyable environment. Through these events, we aim to instill a sense of national pride and cultural awareness among our rising generations, and to strengthen community bonds, emphasizing unity and national identity."

The MBRHE has given special attention to children in its planning for National Day celebrations, organizing a range of activities for them in its housing projects. These include educational workshops, traditional games, storytelling sessions, and interactive performances, all designed to educate our children about the importance of National Day while providing them with an enjoyable and unforgettable experience.

The National Day celebration at MBRHE is more than just an event; it reflects the Establishment's commitment to engaging with the community and preserving its culture and heritage. MBRHE invites all community members to participate in this joyous occasion and immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about the services of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and its continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

-Ends-

About Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution aimed at providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai residents. It offers a range of services, including housing, finance, supplementary engineering, consultancy, smart services, and employee services. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and ensuring a seamless user experience through innovation and excellence. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment strives to provide a dignified life and stability for citizens by offering proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, forging strategic partnerships, and optimizing resource use.