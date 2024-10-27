The 8th Real Estate Debate 2024 is set to begin tomorrow, October 28, 2024, bringing together senior leaders from the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to open the event. Hosted by Al Mal GTM and held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, this year’s conference is themed “Positioning Egypt on the Global Real Estate Map,” highlighting various efforts to strengthen Egypt’s position in the international real estate market.

The conference will feature specialized sessions aimed at utilizing Egypt’s unique advantages to attract local and global investment, establishing the country as a prime destination for real estate projects catering to individuals and businesses.

In the opening session, Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, will outline efforts to promote Egypt’s new capital project, attract foreign investments, and explore opportunities to expand this successful model into other markets worldwide. Additionally, Amr Elhamy, CEO at TSFE for Tourism and Real Estate Sub-fund, will discuss the fund’s recent initiatives, highlight key ongoing deals, and detail how local and international private sectors can capitalize on the emerging investment opportunities in Egypt.

This year’s conference is particularly timely, as it follows a successful summer season in the North Coast, where visitors from diverse nationalities showcased the region’s growing appeal. Meanwhile, the Egyptian government is preparing to replicate its North Coast development success in new coastal areas along the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

The opening session will address strategies for positioning the Egyptian real estate sector to meet the needs of international clients, leveraging ongoing discussions led by the Senior Assistant for the Minister of Housing, Eng. Abdelkhalek Ibrahim, to tackle current challenges in the local market. Speakers will include prominent leaders like Eng. MP. Tarek Shoukry, Head of the Real Estate Development Chamber in the Federation of Egyptian Industries and Deputy of the Housing Committee in Parliament; Eng. Ahmed Mansour, CEO of Cred; Dr. Maged Marei, CEO of Magnum Real Estate; Eng. Mohamed Badir, Chairman of Paragon Real Estate Development; and Eng. Ibrahim Al-Mesiri, CEO of Abu Soma Tourism Development, with Sherif Omar, Head of the Real Estate Section at Al Mal Newspaper, moderating.

The second session will focus on the future of Egypt’s North Coast as a global destination, featuring developments such as New Alamein City. Leading voices will include Ahmed Abdullah, Deputy Chairman of Redcon for Construction; Karim Zain, CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt; Eng. Fady Emil Abdullah, CEO of Urbanlanes Developments; Eng. Mohamed Talaat, Head of MTA Architectural Consulting; and Ahmed Zaki, CEO of The Board Consulting, moderated by Hazem Sherif, Editor-in-Chief of Al Mal.

A third session will delve into the financing challenges facing Egypt’s real estate sector. As funding and liquidity remain vital for new and ongoing projects, the panel will explore financing solutions that address the effects of inflation on developers and clients alike. Key speakers include Dr. Sameh El-Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development; Tarek Abdelrahman, CEO of Bonyan Development and Trade; Ayman Abdel Hameed, Managing Director and Vice Chairperson of Al Taamir Mortgage Finance—Al Oula; Dr. Raymond Ahdi, CEO of Wadi Degla Real Estate Development; Aliaa El Nagdi, CEO of Mint Real Estate Assets; Dr. Mohamed Rashid, Chairman of Rashid Consulting; and Hassan Sameer, Head of Real Estate Investment at Banque Misr. The panel will be moderated by Eng. Fathallah Fawzi, Vice President of the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association and Chairman of Mena Development Consultancy.

The fourth and final session, “How Developers' Expanding Abroad Help Boost the Egyptian Market?” will examine the recent trend of Egyptian real estate and construction firms expanding into neighboring markets such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Iraq, and Libya, showcasing Egypt’s strength in delivering complex projects internationally. This session will feature insights from Eng. Mohamed Sami Saad, Chairman of the Egyptian Federation for Construction and Building Contractors; Dr. Abir Essam, Chair of Ammar Real Estate Group and member of the Real Estate Development Chamber; Eng. Walid Morsy, member of the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association and Head of DCI+ Architects Consultancy; Alsayed Eliwa, Chairman of HUD for Real Estate Development; and Eng. Shady Selim, CEO of STM, with Bassem El-Sherbiny, CEO of ETQAN Financial and Marketing Consultancy, as moderator.

This year’s debate has drawn a broad lineup of prominent government officials, senior real estate developers, financial leaders, and experts in construction and engineering consulting. Together, they aim to shape policies, unlock investment opportunities, and position Egypt as a premier real estate destination.

Al Mal GTM, a sister company of Al Mal Newspaper, stands as one of Egypt’s leading national companies in organizing conferences and fostering dialogue. Among its flagship events are the “CEOs Thoughts” and “Portfolio Egypt” conferences, which consistently draw influential figures across sectors.