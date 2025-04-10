Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and in line with 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme

HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak:

The UAE's leadership prioritises the development of the agricultural sector to achieve the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and support sustainable national food security.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition reflects the nation’s dedication to providing comprehensive support to Emirati farmers and farms, and advancing the nation’s agricultural, food, and developmental goals.

Through the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, we aim to enhance the UAE’s role as a global platform for dialogue, discussion, and knowledge exchange, promoting a unified vision on the role of agriculture in addressing global food challenges.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition creates new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, enhancing local agricultural production and generating promising investment prospects.

The primary focus of the event is to engage the community and youth, enhancing their role in building a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector and establishing sustainable agricultural practices for future generations.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will be held at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from May 28 to 31, 2025. It supports local producers and promotes sustainable agricultural practices through modern agricultural technologies.

The event will attract a diverse range of agricultural exhibitors from across the UAE.

The event aims to highlight the quality of local crops and position them as the preferred products in markets across the UAE.

The conference will bring together international experts in agriculture to exchange experiences and insights on enhancing sustainable agricultural production in the UAE and globally.

The event will host the launch of the First National Agricultural Extension Forum, facilitating the exchange of experiences among agricultural extension professionals.

UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the launch of the inaugural Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025. The event aligns with the nation's strategic vision to support the local agricultural sector and enhance its role in promoting sustainable national food security.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 is organised within the framework of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched to realise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for greening the desert and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched last year, supports the UAE's agricultural development efforts and strengthens sustainable national food security. It encourages community engagement in various areas such as home gardening, cultivating key agricultural products, expanding green spaces, and promoting locally produced, high-nutrition foods. The programme also enhances environmental sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint through increased production and consumption of locally sourced fresh produce.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 will take place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from May 28 to 31, 2025. The event will convene officials and decision-makers from the UAE and around the world, alongside leaders from the local and international agricultural sectors and the private sector. It will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and innovative insights to strengthen the agricultural sector and support the transition from traditional agricultural systems to sustainable models that address global food security challenges.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the UAE’s leadership prioritises the development of the agricultural sector to achieve the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. This commitment aims to strengthen sustainable national food security by adopting climate-smart, sustainable agricultural solutions.

Her Excellency added: “The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, reflects His Highness’s ongoing dedication to advancing the agricultural sector, supporting Emirati farmers, and increasing their contribution to the UAE's sustainable food security ecosystem.

The Conference and Exhibition will be instrumental in achieving this direction by empowering Emirati farmers and local farms to meet the nation’s agricultural, food, and developmental targets. Through this event, we also aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of a unified vision on the role of agriculture in addressing global food challenges.”

Her Excellency highlighted that the UAE, like many nations worldwide, faces agricultural challenges, particularly water scarcity and limited arable land. Addressing these challenges necessitates a shift from traditional agricultural systems to smart, technology-driven solutions. Her Excellency underscored that the UAE has already implemented several advanced agricultural projects and aims to expand these projects to strengthen its position as a global hub for modern agricultural solutions.

Her Excellency further stated: “By bringing together officials, farmers, experts, and investors, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 creates new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, enhancing local agricultural production and generating promising investment prospects. Aligned with the goals of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, the event seeks to engage the community, youth, and entrepreneurs, and empower them to play a role in building a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector. It also supports the UAE’s vision for integrating agricultural solutions across modern farms, facilities and households, ensuring that agricultural development remains a sustainable Emirati practice. This long-term commitment will leave a lasting impact on future generations, fostering a more sustainable and prosperous future."

Championing Emirati Farmers and Produce

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition brings together a diverse group of agricultural producers and farm owners from across the country. It offers a platform to showcase the finest local agricultural crops, including high-quality fruits and vegetables. The exhibition showcases the UAE’s commitment to promoting key local crops, enhancing their market presence, and supporting farmers in increasing productivity.

A Hub for Agricultural Partnerships

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition serves as a platform for Emirati farmers, local authorities, universities, agricultural technology companies, investors, business leaders, academics, and members of the community, including youth and school students. It enables knowledge exchange, facilitates collaboration, and highlights cutting-edge innovations and technologies that are shaping the future of agriculture in the UAE and the broader region.

The First National Agricultural Extension Forum

A key highlight of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will be the inauguration of the First National Agricultural Extension Forum. The forum provides a unique opportunity to learn from leading experts, connect with potential partners, and explore the latest advancements in agricultural technologies.

Specialised Sessions and Workshops

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will feature a comprehensive programme of specialised sessions and workshops led by distinguished experts and academics. Complementing these sessions, attendees can participate in practical field consultations and community training workshops. The agenda will address themes including sustainability, community agriculture, food security, and climate change, alongside in-depth discussions on modern irrigation, agricultural waste management, biotechnology, vertical farming, and approaches to engage young people in the agricultural sector.

The Latest in Agricultural Technology

This event is designed to empower Emirati farmers by providing them with access to the latest agricultural innovations and prime opportunities to market, promote, and showcase their exceptional local produce. It also aims to advance agricultural sustainability and innovation through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, sound environmental practices, and AI-driven techniques, including smart irrigation systems. In addition, the event will focus on enhancing environmental stewardship, promoting organic farming and urban agriculture, and supporting water conservation schemes. It will also work to improve the efficiency of agricultural sector professionals, streamline supply chains, and raise community awareness regarding the importance of local farms.

A Spectrum of Specialised Areas

The exhibition showcases a diverse array of specialist zones. These include the Farmers’ Exhibition, spotlighting a variety of local crops and food products, with particular emphasis on beekeepers showcasing their diverse range of local honey, its unique qualities, and nutritional value, whilst underscoring the honey production system as a key aspect of the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, the exhibition’s Youth Zone is designed to attract young farmers and individuals in the agricultural field, including researchers and budding entrepreneurs. A dedicated Agricultural Technology Zone will also showcase the latest innovations and smart agricultural solutions, alongside advanced agricultural applications designed to enhance productivity whilst minimising the carbon footprint of agricultural facilities.

A Schools and Universities Zone will welcome the participation of a wide range of students, researchers, and academics, demonstrating the latest endeavours made by educational and academic institutions to develop agricultural solutions and raise awareness amongst students regarding the significance of agriculture as a priority for their future work, studies, and scientific research.

Moreover, the agricultural exhibition will feature a Corporate and Private Sector Zone, providing major players in the country's agricultural sector with the opportunity to highlight their latest efforts and projects in agriculture and food production, as well as showcase solutions that exemplify their contributions to this field. With the aim of empowering the business community to play a more prominent role, the exhibition has designated a Startups Zone, enabling emerging companies to present their latest initiatives in developing agricultural solutions and expanding agricultural activities in the country.

A National Federal and Local Government Entities Zone, focusing on agriculture and food, ensures that these entities share their latest efforts, legislations, projects, and initiatives aimed at developing agriculture and supporting farmers in the country. This zone will facilitate the exchange of various experiences and insights on advancing this sector and increasing agriculture's contribution to enhancing sustainable national food security.

To highlight national agricultural and food production, the Food and Beverage Zone will showcase dishes and beverages crafted from locally sourced ingredients. This zone will introduce and promote the consumption of products made in the UAE.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will span an area of 20,000 square meters, with a capacity to accommodate 11,000 attendees.

For more information or inquiries regarding the "Emirates Agricultural Conference and Exhibition," please contact us via the following email address: EmiratesAgriculture@moccae.gov.ae

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It serves as a strategic platform aimed at providing support to Emirati farmers and local farms to strengthen their role in the sustainable food security ecosystem and drive innovation in the UAE's agricultural sector. The event supports the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and reinforces its position as a global hub for sustainable and smart agriculture.

The event is designed to facilitate the transition to sustainable food systems and promote collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure food security for future generations. It brings together experts, decision-makers, farmers, and investors from the UAE and around the world. It provides a platform for exchanging experiences and insights on promoting smart agricultural solutions and modern technologies to address challenges at the national, regional, and global levels. The event also offers food producers, Emirati farmers, and local farm owners the opportunity to showcase and promote their products across the UAE.

The event features a comprehensive exhibition, workshops, and panel discussions that highlight the latest innovations in vertical farming, the adoption of AI in agriculture, and the sustainable management of water resources. It also encourages the active participation of youth, entrepreneurs, students, and academics in developing a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector within the country.

About the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

Since its founding, the United Arab Emirates has prioritised agriculture and food security as fundamental elements of its environmental and development agenda. In 1972, the UAE established the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to promote and protect agricultural, livestock, and fisheries resources, thereby enhancing the nation’s food security. In February 2006, the responsibilities of this ministry were transferred to the newly formed Ministry of Environment and Water, which assumed all its functions and was additionally tasked with the preservation and development of the UAE’s natural environment. In February 2016, the ministry was renamed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment following a ministerial restructuring, reflecting the expansion of its mandate to include climate change-related responsibilities.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads the UAE’s efforts in confronting climate change by promoting adaptation strategies, reducing emissions, and transforming key sectors in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Its goal is to achieve the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 target while fulfilling the nation's international climate and environmental commitments.

Additionally, the Ministry fosters global partnerships and cooperation initiatives to advance collective climate and environmental action. The Ministry’s vision is to fulfil the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy, positioning the UAE as the top nation in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. This goal is being pursued through the advancement of modern agriculture, support for farmers, optimised use of livestock and fisheries resources to enhance local food production, and the transition towards sustainable, climate-smart food systems. The Ministry advances climate and environmental sustainability in the UAE by developing innovative policies and legislation that promote the adoption of modern technologies across various related sectors.

The Ministry is actively working to protect biodiversity and conserve natural ecosystems by implementing the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, while also addressing land degradation by executing the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030. The Ministry is committed to strengthening biosecurity, promoting the circular economy, and fostering sustainable communities in the UAE. It also seeks to engage the business sector, private enterprises, and the wider community—including UAE nationals and residents—in advancing the nation’s vision of a sustainable future for all.

For further details, please contact us on: Media@moccae.gov.ae

About the National Agriculture Centre

As a key initiative of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, the National Agriculture Centre is fundamental to strengthening the agriculture sector and facilitating the transition to sustainable, climate-smart farming systems in the UAE. Operating under the management of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Centre provides comprehensive support to Emirati farmers and local farms, enhancing their contribution to sustainable food security within the Emirates.

The Centre supports the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by developing an integrated agricultural system that boosts local production and ensures the long-term sustainability of the UAE's agricultural sector. It seeks to increase the number of productive and organic farms while promoting the adoption of climate-smart agricultural solutions. It contributes to efforts aimed at reducing agricultural waste by 50 percent.

The Centre offers a wide range of services and programmes to support farmers, including agricultural guidance, training, certification, and assistance with the implementation of modern agricultural technologies. It places emphasis on scientific research and development, supporting applied research to improve crop productivity and quality. The National Agriculture Centre promotes collaboration among various stakeholders in the agricultural sector through strategic partnerships with the private sector, academic institutions, and research centres. It also works to develop a comprehensive database to support informed decision-making and the formulation of effective agricultural policies.