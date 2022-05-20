Leading security industry players from around the world are arriving in Doha in readiness for next week’s Milipol Qatar 2022 – the 14th edition of the Middle East’s only event dedicated to homeland security and civil defence.

Held under the patronage of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-, the 14th edition of Milipol Qatar, will run at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from May 24-26. It will welcome participants from 22 nations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America with over a third – 60% - being event newcomers. The show will host five international industry national pavilions representing France - the largest housing over 20 companies, North America, Germany, Italy and, for the first time, Austria. Milipol Qatar 2022 will also host first-time exhibitors from 8 countries: Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Croatia, Finland, India, Netherlands and Slovakia.

The event is organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organiser Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol, the cooperation implementer of the French ministry of the Interior.

Coming against a forecast backdrop for the Middle East’s homeland security of 14.5% annual growth until 2025, according to marketresearchengine.com, this edition of Milipol Qatar puts a heightened focus on mega events safety and cybersecurity.

“Qatar readies to host the FIFA Wold Cup 2022 and bids to host the 2032 Olympic Games. Therefore, mega events safety and cybersecurity are not only two of the main drivers of global markets; they are also particularly relevant for the State of Qatar and for the region.” commented Prefect Yann Jounot, President of Milipol events and CEO of Civipol. “This year’s show is a technology powerhouse for global players planning to launch new advanced systems and products. Advanced technological homeland security and civil defense solutions make up the largest exhibitor contingent: 35% of them are involved in authentication, access control and surveillance; 20% are speciliazed in information technology and cyber security and 10% are focused on crisis management and civil emergencies response, prevention of and response to major risks, and protection against fire.”

Croatia’s INsig2 will make its debut on Milipol Qatar 2022. This Croatian enterprise is looking for market breakthroughs for its digital forensics’ solutions and services that apply from consulting and education to equipping laboratories. “Most of our effort is strictly related to developing and performing various custom courses related to digital forensics, which can be delivered in our training centre, online, or on the client's premises,” said Edina Mujkic, Marketing Manager.

Breakthrough microwave and microelectronics technology will be introduced by French MC2 Technologies including a complete solution for anti-drone warfare (C-UAS), a new system against radio-controlled improvised explosive devices, and its portable MM-Imager passive millimetre wave body scanner, which is labelled for security at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and which enables fast and full security checks of visitor flows.

“The MM-Imager is a THz passive detection camera which, while being completely harmless to people, allows real-time detection of hidden objects on individuals. It can detect any type of hidden objects between body and clothes thus increasing the efficiency of security checking,” explained MC2’s Alexandre MASSONNET. “These innovative solutions perfectly respond to Qatar security needs and other countries of the region, particularly when it comes to major sporting events’ security.”

Fellow French pavilion exhibitor Luceor is introducing products to address key concerns over connectivity coverage, bandwidth, privacy, and security to improve vital communications for mega events.

Another French pavilion stalwart STid – which develops contactless identification solutions using RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth® technologies and the Internet of Things – will present its latest innovations including the SPECTRE nano, the first compact UHF & Bluetooth® Reader allowing simultaneous identification of vehicles and drivers; STid Mobile ID®, a solution for managing access badges on smartphones and BE.WEAPON, the digital armory management solution dedicated to Armed Forces, armies and police forces to monitor their assets.

Italy’s Cristianini, equipment supplier for Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022, plans to present its latest technology suitable for high-visibility events including its vehicles reconnaissance to detect chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) materials

“CBRN threats are real and extremely serious. We are at the forefront to propose logistically simple solutions to be used in such emergencies,” explained Nicoletta Codiferro, the company’s Export Area Manager.

The UK’s Fischer Connectors and Wearin says they will show new mission critical connectivity solutions which contribute to addressing connected forces' need for high-speed, high-volume data transmission, improved power management and wearability. “These are essential to fully exploit the digital revolution ongoing in military affairs through ubiquitous sensors, 5G networks and AI,” explained Andrea Coller, Sales Manager, Fischer Connectors.

Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro, a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, says it will use the exhibition to highlight awareness of cybersecurity threats and its own solutions.

“The need for cybersecurity is, more than ever, apparent. More organizations and individuals are relying on technology to make their lives easier. Protecting their digital activities has become a top priority,” said a company spokesperson. “We must engage and interact with decision-makers and industry leaders to raise awareness of today’s threat landscape, and the tools and strategies that are required to face the cybersecurity challenges of the future.”

Local companies will be in Milipol Qatar in force. MCT Group Trading will highlight its diversified business which now sees it trading in navigation, electrical, electronics, mechanical and engineering products, and providing technical support services to various industries. It will also stress its co-operation prowess. “We partner with leading manufacturers who offer the best in their respective industry,” said Sanjay Chadha, Director. “At Milipol Qatar 2022, we will promote a tactical table for navigation and coastal monitoring, aircraft warning lights devices, autonomous Jellyfishbot equipment for cleaning and the depollution of water surfaces.”

