Dubai UAE: The Middle East Event Show (MEES) returns for its highly anticipated 15th edition, set to take place on June 12th to 13th 2024, at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. This flagship event of the regional events industry is poised to bring together over 4500 professionals, comprising event organisers, management agencies, entertainment specialists, marketing professionals, and technology innovators, among others. With its reputation as the premier platform for networking, innovation, and learning, MEES offers an unparalleled opportunity for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of emerging trends.

Amar Daginawala, Exhibition Director of MEES, underscores the event's role in fostering collaboration and driving the industry forward. "MEES has consistently been at the forefront of shaping the events landscape in the Middle East. As we celebrate our 15th edition, we are proud to provide a platform where professionals can exchange ideas, explore innovations, and recognise excellence. MEES 2024 promises to be a transformative experience for all attendees."

Attend over 40 free seminars

MEES supports the importance of thought leadership and knowledge sharing creating opportunities for professionals to build connections and business opportunities with pioneers in the industry through engaging free-to-attend sessions.

Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring over 40 free seminars, panel discussions, case studies and masterclasses in trending topics including:

Seminars:

Spotlight on Spaces – The Critical Role of Venues in Ensuring Events Success

Breaking your Limits – A Roadmap to Scaling Your Event and Unlocking its Potential

Panel Discussions:

Paradigm Shifts and Exponential Growth – tackling the Middle East’s MICE and Live Events Industry

Innovations in Wedding Planning: Navigating Trends and Technology in the UAE

Going Greener – The Strides of Sustainability in Events

The Digitization of Events – Integrating AI and Event Tech into the Middle East

Case Studies:

Tahaluf – An Unprecedented Entry into the Saudi Events Industry

Rocking the Stages – Untold Festival’s Successful Debut in Dubai

Masterclasses:

The Power of a Personal Brand

Data At The Helm – Making the Best Use of Analytics for Enhanced Event Performance

The Art of Persuasion – Nailing an Event Pitch & Creating Irresistible Proposals

Donna Hyland, General Manager of GES Middle East, emphasizes the company's dedication to sustainability and expansion, stating, "We're excited to leverage our regional expertise and experience again this year at MEES by creating sustainable exhibitions and contributing to the growth of leading brands in the industry across the broader EMEA region."

Key sessions will touch upon recent studies that show Dubai's wedding events scene evolving with personalised experiences, stunning venues, and innovative tech. With over 800+ hotels offering quality and value, Dubai is now recognised as a top destination for weddings and opens opportunities for the events industry.

Abu Dhabi witnessed a surge in events in 2024, showcasing exceptional performance driven by its vibrant events and renowned cultural and beach destinations, including world-class institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi.

Fahad Al Seyabi, Co-Founder & Chairman of MOTUS | ONE, looks forward to connecting with industry leaders and exploring the latest event trends at MEES 2024. "Straight out of a phenomenal month of April 2024, where we executed corporate transportation operations and other event mobility solutions across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, we look forward to connecting with each of you to discuss collaborations and business opportunities."

Meet over 100 exhibitors

Additionally, the exhibition floor will host more than 100 exhibitors and suppliers, showcasing the latest products and services driving innovation in the events sector. This is a golden opportunity for attendees to connect with solution providers and brands in the Middle East.

Edwin Cheeran, Managing Director of SLS Production Middle East, expresses enthusiasm for MEES 2024, stating, "In recent years, the Middle East's events industry has undergone remarkable growth and innovation, driven by its dynamic landscape and the increasing demand for immersive experiences. SLS Production is excited to participate in the Middle East Event Show 2024, as it provides the perfect platform for networking and connecting with industry pioneers."

Sponsors including Build Up Exhibition Fixtures, Electra Exhibition, Inspire Events & Activations, and Xenial Events and brands such as Creative Factory ME, DXB Live, Event Lab, GES, Media Pro International, PurpleGlo, Rayqube Future Tech DMCC, Simple Solutions, The Hostess Agency and Zoho Corporation are excited to be part of MEES 2024 and leverage the opportunity to showcase their commitment to innovation, sustainability and leadership.

Ziad Ghaloul, CEO of Build Up Exhibition Fixtures, is delighted to participate in the Middle East Events Show 2024 for the second consecutive year. Ghaloul states, “MEES is an exceptional platform that unites industry professionals, suppliers, and enthusiasts, fostering engagement, connection, and idea exchange. It’s the perfect venue to showcase the latest innovations and explore emerging trends. Build Up eagerly anticipates a productive collaboration and a rewarding experience for all participants. We are honored to contribute to the success of MEES 2024 and be part of this significant industry event.”

Middle East Event Awards Shortlist Unveiled

A highlight of MEES 2024 is the Middle East Event Awards, honoring excellence in event conceptualization and delivery across 29 categories. The shortlist is announced and more details can be found on the event website here: https://informaconnect.com/middle-east-event-show/middle-east-event-awards-shortlist/.

The Awards ceremony is a celebration of industry pioneers and gathers the crème de la crème of the MICE and live events industry to recognise outstanding achievements and innovations that have left a lasting impact on the regional events landscape.

Date, Time, and Location

Exhibition:

Day 1: Wednesday, 12 June: 11:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Day 2: Thursday, 13 June: 11:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Awards Ceremony:

Thursday, 13 June: 6:00 PM to 12:30 AM



Don't miss the chance to be part of MEES 2024, where innovation meets excellence, and connections are forged that shape the future of the events industry.

Free visitor registration is now available here: https://bit.ly/3JT2z3k.

For more information about the Middle East Event Show, please visit the official website: https://informaconnect.com/middle-east-event-show/.

The seminar agenda can be found here: https://informaconnect.com/middle-east-event-show/agenda/2/ and a list of speakers can be accessed here: https://informaconnect.com/middle-east-event-show/speakers/.

