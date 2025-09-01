Dubai, UAE – The countdown is on. In just two weeks, the region’s most influential banking and financial leaders will gather at the 16th Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS 2025), taking place on 17–18 September 2025 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai.

Recognized as the premier platform for exploring innovation in banking, MEBIS 2025 is already generating significant buzz across the financial services community. With 400+ senior decision-makers confirmed, including C-suite executives, innovators, and policymakers from across MENA, this year’s summit is set to be one of the most impactful editions to date.

Spotlight on AI Transformation in Banking

One of the central themes of MEBIS 2025 is the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in banking. From risk management and fraud detection to hyper-personalized customer journeys, AI is reshaping the way banks operate, engage, and innovate.

This year’s agenda is packed with AI-focused keynotes, panels, and fireside chats, including:

AI in Banking Operations: exploring automation, efficiency, and cost optimization.

exploring automation, efficiency, and cost optimization. Human + Machine Collaboration: finding the balance between data-driven intelligence and human judgment.

finding the balance between data-driven intelligence and human judgment. AI and Customer Experience: how advanced analytics and predictive insights are enabling tailored financial services at scale.

how advanced analytics and predictive insights are enabling tailored financial services at scale. Responsible AI & Governance: addressing ethical, regulatory, and security implications in financial institutions.

Speakers will share real-world use cases of AI implementation across retail banking, corporate banking, and payments — revealing how these technologies are not just enhancing existing models, but redefining the very face of banking in the Middle East.

Showcase of the Latest Technologies

MEBIS 2025 will also feature a cutting-edge innovation lounge, where delegates can experience the latest technologies transforming financial services. From AI-driven analytics platforms to next-generation identity solutions, cloud-native banking software, digital onboarding, fraud prevention, and open banking ecosystems — the summit will showcase tools that are powering the future of banking.

Sponsored by Industry Leaders

This year’s summit is proudly supported by leading organizations at the forefront of banking innovation, including: UBF, Nucleus Software, Salesforce, Alteryx, Ncino, Infosys Finacle, Synechron, Ververica, Finance Malta, Snowflake, OneSpan, Sends, Azentio, e7 Group, Manage Engine, Guardsquare, Profile Software, fme, Meniga, Wultra, Sitecore, and many more.

These sponsors will not only showcase their solutions but also share insights through keynotes, panel discussions, and live demonstrations, ensuring delegates walk away with practical knowledge and new opportunities to drive transformation.

Two Days of Innovation & Networking

Alongside AI and technology showcases, delegates will also engage in high-level discussions on open banking frameworks, cybersecurity, sustainable finance, and digital payment ecosystems. The summit will feature:

60+ expert speakers from regional and global banks.

from regional and global banks. Innovative showcases from leading technology providers and fintechs.

from leading technology providers and fintechs. 10+ hours of networking opportunities, enabling executives to forge valuable partnerships.

The Buzz Around MEBIS 2025

Industry leaders and sponsors are calling MEBIS 2025 a “can’t-miss event” as banks across the Middle East accelerate digital transformation and embrace customer-first innovation.

“Every edition of MEBIS captures the pulse of where banking is headed. This year, the momentum is stronger than ever, particularly with AI moving from vision to real implementation. The discussions and connections made here will set the tone for the region’s digital future,” said Shail Bisht, Regional Director, Expotrade.

About MEBIS

Now in its 16th year, the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit is the largest and longest-running banking technology event in the region. It continues to bring together the most influential voices in banking, providing a platform for thought leadership, solution discovery, and high-value networking.

Event Details:

17–18 September 2025

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

www.bankinnovation-me.com



For media inquiries and registration details, please visit https://www.bankinnovation-me.com or contact the summit organizers at marketing@eteglobal.com.

Contact:

Donalie Laude

Expotrade Global

Email: donalie@expotradeglobal.com.au

Website: https://www.bankinnovation-me.com/