Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft brought a taste of what the future of mixed reality will look like to GITEX Global 2022 today, as the region’s premier technology exhibition got underway at Dubai World Trade Centre. The company’s attendance at GITEX 2022 occurs in the third-anniversary year of its UAE cloud data centres, which continue to empower organizations on their digitization journeys.

During the event, under the theme ‘Believe the hype, it’s real. Enter the next Digital Universe’ Microsoft’s GITEX 2022 hub, featuring 26 of Microsoft’s partners, and exhibits at DevSlam and X-Verse, will jointly showcase latest initiatives and products, with industry solutions for fintech, retail, education, cybersecurity, smart cities, and energy and utilities. Cutting edge sustainability solutions will also be featured. For its flagship showcase, Microsoft has partnered with Kagool to introduce a new use case for its HoloLens 2 device, that utilizes advanced Metaverse technologies to create a unique experience for tourism, allowing visitors to experience Dubai attractions virtually using Microsoft AI capabilities.

“GITEX remains the preeminent technology showcase in the region,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “It is here that we predict and project. It is here that we showcase the new, whether it be a product, a service, or an opportunity. Microsoft has been the UAE’s partner on this journey for more than three decades and our involvement in GITEX Global 2022 will see our biggest presence yet as we look ahead towards a digital, connected future.”

Throughout the exhibition, the company will also share its thoughts on Web 3.0 and the role metaverse technologies, including the recently launched HoloLens 2 device, Mesh and Teams, will play in the future of hybrid work. Microsoft will also take a deep dive into cybersecurity and what it means in the multi-cloud era, covering the latest developments in the threat landscape and the implications of the multi-cloud reality for issues such as identity and data protection.

Microsoft speakers will feature at AI Everything to explain the existing trends that are driving culture changes across the region in preparation for low code, no code, and the integration of smart solutions. At DevSlam, experts will be conducting a full day Hackathon on day one of the exhibition and deliver a three-day certified coding masterclass. At the Fintech Summit, Microsoft will explore the challenges faced by start-ups in that space and how digital experiences have evolved in the FSI sector. And Microsoft’s education experts will address the sector’s stakeholders on how distance learning will continue to take shape.

