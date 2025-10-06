Abu Dhabi — Goumbook will host the MENA Oceans Summit 2025 under the Patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), from 8–11 October 2025. Now in its third year, the Summit has evolved into a cornerstone platform for advancing ocean and coastal sustainability in the region.

H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The UAE demonstrates a deep commitment to boosting its coastal ecosystems, which are integral to our national development, food security, and the blue economy. Our strategic location, coupled with our leadership in maritime trade and pioneering conservation efforts, uniquely positions us to drive regional and global ocean action. These waters, teeming with rich marine ecosystems like coral reefs, mangrove forests, and seagrasses, offer safe habitats for marine life. Hosting the third edition of the MENA Oceans Summit 2025 within the IUCN 2025 programme underscores the indispensable role of these ecosystems in fostering the health of our natural world. This summit will enable crucial collaboration and help translate our shared vision into tangible outcomes for a sustainable marine future across the MENA region and beyond, ensuring our oceans remain vibrant for generations to come.”

“Our shared commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water guides us on the path towards a nature-positive future,” said H.E. Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, IUCN Councillor for Western Asia and Vice Chair of the Global Council on SDG14. “Hosting the MENA Oceans Summit represents a significant milestone in this journey, where we aim to collaborate to forge a robust agenda for marine and coastal resilience. This summit is a vital platform for leaders and experts across the MENA region to leverage our shared heritage and innovation to tackle global challenges in a way that is impactful and sustainable. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we are solidifying the UAE’s leadership in global conservation and laying the groundwork for a unified regional action plan that will inspire future ocean initiatives for years to come.”

Formally embedded within the IUCN World Conservation Congress (WCC) 2025 programme, the 3rd Edition of the Summit brings together leading stakeholders from governance and policy, industry and finance, research and academia, and community across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region under the theme Delivering a Regional Ocean Action Agenda.

“We are a blue planet and the Ocean is a critical part of our existence – it sustains biodiversity, regulates our climate, and supports the well-being of people everywhere. The MENA Oceans Summit at the IUCN Congress in Abu Dhabi will bring together leaders, innovators and communities to accelerate ocean and coastal resilience, strengthen the blue economy, and inspire collaboration across sectors. The Summit is an opportunity to anchor bold commitments, bridge silos, and forge the path toward a healthier future for nature, people and the planet,” said IUCN Director General, Dr Grethel Aguilar.

The MENA Ocean Action Agenda: A Roadmap for Transformation

The MENA Ocean Action Agenda will anchor high level discussions across the Summit pillars of Blue Governance, Blue Science, Blue Economy and Blue Finance. Emerging from extensive cross-sectoral consultations by Goumbook through its MENA Oceans Initiative, the Agenda sets out an actionable roadmap for strengthening ocean and coastal resilience, catalysing regenerative blue economies, and enabling transboundary cooperation across one of the world's most strategically significant maritime regions.

"Goumbook is honoured to host the MENA Oceans Summit 2025 under the Patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for the third time, alongside our valued partners, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and IUCN," said Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder and Managing Director of Goumbook. “After 18 months of consultation and outreach with leaders across government, industry, science, academia, and community, we look forward to presenting the MENA Ocean Action Agenda — a reflection of the region’s collective voice, translating shared priorities and perspectives into actionable pathways. At the Summit, it will lay the foundation for driving dialogue, collaborative commitments, and tangible outcomes for resilient coastal communities and ecosystems, thriving blue economies, and sustainable futures for our seas.”

Summit Highlights

A series of panels will bring together regional and global thought leaders for conversations that showcase local innovations, programmes, and frameworks. These discussions will also highlight the science-policy-finance synergies that can drive transformative outcomes for the region.

MENA High-Level Regional Consultation: Governance and Policy: This high-level consultation convenes senior representatives from regional governments, policymaking bodies and inter-governmental organisations to explore thematic priorities and collaborative mechanisms aimed at supporting and guiding national and regional efforts towards sustainable ocean management.

This high-level consultation convenes senior representatives from regional governments, policymaking bodies and inter-governmental organisations to explore thematic priorities and collaborative mechanisms aimed at supporting and guiding national and regional efforts towards sustainable ocean management. Deep Dive Sessions : Featuring perspectives from MENA Oceans Network Members and regional experts, these in-depth discussions span regional priority themes including marine protected areas, regenerative fisheries, desalination and water management, regenerative coastal tourism, and ecosystem conservation. They will lay the foundation for ongoing collaboration and knowledge exchange, through Network Working Groups and the Regenerative Fisheries Majlis series of convenings across the region.

: Featuring perspectives from MENA Oceans Network Members and regional experts, these in-depth discussions span regional priority themes including marine protected areas, regenerative fisheries, desalination and water management, regenerative coastal tourism, and ecosystem conservation. They will lay the foundation for ongoing collaboration and knowledge exchange, through Network Working Groups and the Regenerative Fisheries Majlis series of convenings across the region. Panel Discussions: These dedicated sessions will focus on, and announce strategic partnerships and programmes to advance, maritime decarbonisation and biodiversity conservation in the region.

Through strategic, multi-stakeholder engagement and actionable frameworks, The MENA Oceans Summit 2025 will set a clear trajectory to unlock concrete, region-wide solutions that transform governance, bolster resilience, and secure a sustainable future for the region’s oceans and coasts for generations to come.

Registration and programme details: https://goumbook.com/mena-oceans-summit-2025/

About Goumbook

Goumbook is a social enterprise dedicated to accelerating Sustainability and Climate Action in the UAE and beyond since 2009.

Goumbook shapes the global sustainability landscape by offering local solutions to corporates, youth, civil society, and the public sector. Through their programmes and initiatives, Goumbook mobilises cross sectorial stakeholders to drive action. By addressing the unique challenges faced by the MENA region, Goumbook ensures that their region's priorities are at the forefront of global sustainability efforts.

Goumbook raises awareness, develops and runs initiatives, advise and consult to change mindsets and create impact on the current and future living experience of the people in the MENA region. For more information, please visit: https://goumbook.com/

For Media enquiries:

Market Buzz International

mita@themarketbuzz.net / jocelyn@themarketbuzz.net / john@themarketbuzz.net