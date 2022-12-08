Abu Dhabi UAE: The "Memory of the Nation" pavilion by the National Library and Archives participates in the Sheikh Zayed Festival once again to enrich the Festival with historical knowledge, foster patriotism, instill national identity, and inculcate Emirati values as well as the honorable principles of good citizenship among generations.

The "Memory of the Nation" features historical documents, photographs and documentaries and offers visitors to take a glimpse of the UAE's rich history, from the period of the union in 1971 to the present day, in the span of the nation’s 51 years of consistent hard work and triumphant development.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn of the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, in various sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, sports and other vital sectors presented by historical images, documents and videos. The pavilion also shares stories of the rulers of all emirates, as well as the life of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace.

The platform will highlight the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, featuring various quotes, speeches and recordings.

Hamad Al Zaabi, Manager of “Memory of the Nation” pavilion at the National Library and Archives said, “The Sheikh Zayed Festival keeps evolving each year and together with the National Library and Archives, we are working together through "Memory of the Nation" to provide a historical overview of the achievements of the United Arab Emirates supported by photographs and documentaries.”

Al Zaabi added, “During the planning phase of the pavilion we were keen to ensure the easy and concise delivery of the information, in a format and language that is suitable for all ages. National Library and Archives seeks to encourage young people to learn about important historical and contemporary knowledge on the UAE to convey a message to the people of the nation that history must be preserved and that each and every one has a role in passing it on to future generations.”

Al Zaabi also said that the Festival is a perfect opportunity to reach a large segment of people to strengthen national identity, instill authentic Emirati values, and to impart the customs and traditions of the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region.

He concluded, “The participation of National Library and Archives at the Sheikh Zayed Festival emphasizes its role in educating younger generations of UAE’s history of achievements and breakthroughs engraved in the memory of the nation. By sharing the success stories of the past, it aims to plant seeds of positive values and inspire them to be future leaders who will continue the nation's triumphs and achievements.”

The “Memory of the Nation” pavilion presents a clear view for the visitors of the experiences of past leaders and the late founding father, which will enrich the knowledge, sense of belonging and loyalty of the people to UAE’s great leaders.

-Ends-

For more information on Sheikh Zayed Festival, please contact:

Wael Sarieddine

Email: wael.sarieddine@viola.ae