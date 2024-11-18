Dubai, UAE : The ninth International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM 2024), held from November 15-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, concluded yesterday (Sunday) and celebrating a landmark year with over 4,000 participants; establishing itself as the largest in-person gathering of dermatology experts and specialists on record in this region. Following the success of this year’s event, organisers have announced that the Dubai-established event will go global in 2025 and be hosted in Rabat, Morocco.

This year’s congress delivered an extensive and diverse scientific programme, marking a new standard for collaboration and innovation in dermatology and skincare. Across three days, MEIDAM 2024 hosted an impressive array of 275 lectures, 79 scientific sessions, 45 industry symposiums, 35 clinical workshops, and 25 showcasing sessions, engaging leading minds in dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

Topics covered included the latest advancements in a range of essential and emerging areas such as therapies for epidermolysis bullosa, the role of epigenetics in skincare, hyperpigmentation treatments, fat reduction, skin tightening, and scar management, amongst many others.

“This year’s MEIDAM Congress exemplified our commitment to advancing dermatological science and practice,” said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM Congress and the MEIDAM Association. “The record-breaking attendance and the caliber of the scientific programme underscore MEIDAM’s role as a premier platform for fostering global collaboration and knowledge exchange in our field.”

“MEIDAM 2024 has set a new standard for excellence and engagement in the field of aesthetic medicine and dermatology,” said Dr. Saad Al Sogair, Secretary General, Treasurer & Head of Executive Committee of MEIDAM Congress. “This year’s event not only showcased pioneering treatments and advancements but also fostered meaningful connections across the global community of aesthetic medicine and dermatology. As we prepare to take MEIDAM Congress to Morocco in 2025, we are excited to extend this mission and invite even broader participation to inspire and elevate dermatological practice worldwide.”

Looking Ahead: MEIDAM Congress 2025 in Morocco

Building on the success of MEIDAM 2024, the congress will extend its reach globally next year. MEIDAM Congress 2025 is confirmed to take place in Rabat, Morocco on 2-3 May 2025, which will be the first time the congress is held outside of the UAE. This expansion reflects MEIDAM’s ongoing dedication to broadening its global impact, bringing the world’s foremost dermatology experts together on an even larger, international stage. Registration for MEIDAM Congress 2025 will open in January 2025 through the official MEIDAM website.

For more information and updates, please visit www.meidamcongress.com.

About MEIDAM Congress:

The 9th International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM)—House of Dermatology, is an international platform dedicated to fostering scientific and clinical collaborations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. This annual conference, currently in its 9th edition, takes place annually in Dubai and is organized by The Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Association.

Since its inception in 2016, MEIDAM has grown under the leadership of the steering committee led by President Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi and Vice President Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan from the UAE, Secretary General Dr. Saad Al Sogair, and Honorary President Dr. Sami Al Sogair from Saudi Arabia. It has become a global gathering of Dermatology, Aesthetic and Cosmetic associations from all corners of the world, including countries like Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Mauritania, Russia and the United States. It has not only established itself as a hub for dermatologists to exchange the latest updates in the field, but also as a meeting point for the key leaders of dermatology societies from the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent, to collaborate scientifically.

Founded in 2021, the MEIDAM Association is an active international, non-profit organization functioning under the umbrella of the Dubai Government. It is a collective effort by dermatology society leaders from the Middle East region with a mission to promote evidence-based practices, ensuring Skin Health Care, optimal patient care and to foster collaborations that enhance the standards of dermatologic and aesthetic care practices and bridging it beyond the boundaries of the region. The organization advocates for increased diversity, equity, and excellence in dermatology and aesthetic medicine through education, advocacy, and mentorship.

MEIDAM's partnerships extends to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as our Global Humanitarian Partner. UNHCR has been at the forefront of providing life-saving assistance and sustainable healthcare to refugees and internally displaced persons around the globe. In partnership with MEIDAM Association, UNHCR has achieved significant milestones. We invite our partners to join forces in support of our vision towards our humanitarian initiative programs. https://www.meidamcongress.com