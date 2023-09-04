Dubai: A revolution in the world of dermatology and cosmetic medicine in the Middle East, the MEIDAM Conference 2023 will bring together over 40 international associations plus leading global experts and renowned speakers in Dubai to discuss the latest trends in skin diseases and cosmetic medicine. With over 2,500 participants from 43 countries in 2022, an increase of more than 350% compared to the first edition launched in 2016, MEIDAM 2023 is setting the standard for the MENA medical event industry.

The event will include 47 specialized seminars and workshops, curated to highlight innovative new topics in dermatology and cosmetic medicine, as attendees deliberate over 207 peer-reviewed research papers in more than 210 scientific lectures, showcasing the latest studies on skin diseases and cosmetic procedures. The accompanying MEIDAM 2023 exhibition will display cutting-edge equipment and industry leading trends.

The latest report from "Jetnux" predicts that the global dermatology market will reach $34.4 billion USD by 2026, and reports from the "Presidents Research Center" indicate that the global medical cosmetics market is expected to reach approximately $21.2 billion USD by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.4% between 2021 and 2027. Increased knowledge of skin conditions, improvements in skincare technology, and rising demand for cosmetic procedures are the main factors driving this growth.

Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, the President of the Conference, states: 'MEIDAM holds an important place on the agenda of specialised International conferences in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. It aims to educate and engage specialists and those interested in dermatology and cosmetic medicine with the latest scientific advances in this field by hosting scientific and training programs from leading medical associations and organisations, bringing modern technologies to Dubai and the Middle East whilst providing an opportunity for the new generation of medical professionals to gain experience, information, and access to new ideas. Undoubtedly, the success of MEIDAM as a medical event is the largest in its field in MENA and cement Dubai's status as a global event destination.'

MEIDAM 2023 will discuss a range of important topics, including developments in the treatment of vitiligo, new biologic medications for the treatment of hereditary eczema and psoriasis, and new medications for alopecia, acne, and skin aging. The eighth edition of the event will see the signing of cooperation agreements with several international associations and global experts to advance dermatological and cosmetic practices in Middle Eastern countries.

Leading Workshops

The conference will host a series of scientific and practical, specialised workshops licensed by the Dubai Health Authority to train doctors practically on the latest methods and medicine. The first day will host the scientific program of the Arab Organisation for Cosmetic Surgery , while the second day will host the specialised scientific program of the Asian Academy for Hair Transplantation for the first time in the Middle East. The third day will host a workshop to train doctors practically on the latest in dermatological anatomy in anatomy labs at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical University.

The Largest Medical Gathering in MENA

More than 40 global and governmental medical associations have confirmed their participation in the event, including the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the South Korean Dermatology Society (SKDS), and the International Society of Dermatology (ISD). Invitations have also been extended to all MENA region head of societies.

Memoranda of Understanding

MEIDAM has successfully signed Memoranda of Understanding with 27 associations for scientific cooperation both within and outside the region, including the South Asian Association for Dermatology (SAARC AAD), the Russian Society for Dermatology, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), This cooperation has deepened communication with leading experts in the field of dermatology from around the world.

CSR Initiatives

The "Charity Initiative" is one of the ongoing humanitarian initiatives of the MEIDAM conference since its inception seven years ago. It is committed to supporting the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the humanitarian partner of the conference, in providing healthcare in the Middle East region, encouraging partners to support the commissioner's humanitarian programs, and allocating part of the conference's revenue for this purpose.

The MEIDAM conference will be held in Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 22–24, 2023. The conference is open to specialists in dermatology, cosmetic surgery, cosmetic medicine, trainees in dermatology and cosmetic surgery, medical students, and healthcare workers.

About MEIDAM:

The Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM) - House of Dermatology is an international platform dedicated to fostering scientific and clinical collaborations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. This annual conference, currently in its 8th edition, takes place every September in Dubai and is organized by the MEIDAM Association.

Since its inception in 2016, MEIDAM has grown under the leadership of the steering committee led by President Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi and Vice President Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan from the UAE, Secretary General Dr. Saad Al Sogair, and Honorary President Dr. Sami Al Sogair from Saudi Arabia. It has become a global gathering of Dermatology, Aesthetics, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery associations from all corners of the world, including countries like Russia, New Zealand, Chile, and the United States. It has not only established itself as a hub for dermatologists to exchange the latest updates in the field, but also as a meeting point for the key leaders of dermatology societies from the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent, to collaborate scientifically.

Founded in 2021, the MEIDAM Association is an active international, non-profit organization that forms part of the Dubai Association Centre, a subsidy of the Dubai Chamber under the Dubai Government. It is a collective effort by dermatology society leaders from the Middle East region with a mission to promote evidence-based practices, ensuring optimal patient care, and to foster collaborations that enhance the standards of dermatologic and aesthetic care within the region and beyond. The organization advocates for increased diversity, equity, and excellence in dermatology and aesthetic medicine through education, advocacy, and mentorship.

MEIDAM's partnerships extends to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), our Global Humanitarian Partner. MEIDAM has pledged to support the UNHCR and we call upon our partners and supporters to donate to the UNHCR’s programs. Our goal is to bridge the gap of technological advances in education between East and West, bringing the global platform into the region and providing opportunities for the next generation of dermatologists.

For more information, visit: www.meidamconf.com, www.meidamassociation.com, or www.drk.ae

About DXB LIVE:

DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, with creative, technical, and operational capacities it has to establish all types of events in the highest level, this includes exhibitions, conferences, festivals, recreational events, national events, major business events, and high-end and private weddings.

DXB LIVE is moving rapidly towards strengthening its position among the world's largest event companies and is linked to strong alliances with a number of international event organizations. The Agency offers its services for more than 100 major events and partners annually. Its combined services deliver more than 500 thousand square feet of exhibition stands, live events, conferences, and other complex solutions. It also organizes events and trade exhibitions as well as providing strategic consultancy to associations and international organizations.

