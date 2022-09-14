Äager is an innovative environmental process, emission & air pollution control equipment manufacturing and engineering company, participating at ADIPEC 2022 between October 31 to November 3 in the 13th hall, at the German Pavilion.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world’s most influential gathering for energy industry professionals. This year ADIPEC will accelerate the energy transition and unlock real value in a decarbonized future. Ground-breaking technologies will be introduced to the sectors, and exploring actionable strategies and solutions to the challenges and opportunities created by complex global energy market dynamics will be the main topic.

ADIPEC is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and Äager is a part of this fair with the German Pavilion in hall 13. Since the brand also has a comprehensive sales and warehouse in Dubai, it is considered one of its hometowns. Can Öcal, the Marketing and Communication Manager of Äager, mentioned; “ADIPEC is one of the most important fairs about the energy which brings all stakeholders of the sector together. We as Äager are glad to be a part of it in Dubai, one of our hometowns. As our brand philosophy also describes, we are ready to work together with all stakeholders for a better future."

Äager has 4 international branch offices and covers more than 150 countries.

The brand promises, with its 40 years of experience, to be in a leadership position in manufacturing better, safer, and more economical products. Äager serves with its brands ERGIL and Storagetech which has more than 200 diverse ranges of products.

The brand Storagetech mainly focuses on manufacturing various kinds of storage tank equipment. Their product range includes floating roofs and seals, flame arrestors, pressure vacuum valves, firefighting, emergency relief valves, gauge hatches, air and gas absorbers, floating suction units, and other equipment which the customers requested.

The ERGIL brand provides pipeline pigging systems, surge vessels, silencers, separator and filter vessels, heat exchangers, storage tanks, scrubber systems, and storage tank equipment. Moreover, ERGIL is specialized in designing, engineering, prefabrication, and building atmospheric storage tanks for oil, gas, petrochemical, chemical, water, wastewater, and metals & mining industry.

Special productions and after-sales services are also provided for both brands.

For more information about the brand and products themselves, the V.P. Sales and Marketing Rıza Altunergil, and the talented sales team of the brand will welcome you on their stand.

