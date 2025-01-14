Medlab Middle East will showcase the latest laboratory automation technologies and has introduced a dedicated Lab Automation conference at the Medlab Middle East Congress

Medlab Middle East takes place from 3-6 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre and is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Advancements in electronics and robotics have significantly accelerated laboratory automation, with digitalisation emerging as a major driver in laboratory diagnostic sciences in recent years. Medlab Middle East, the MENA region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and congress will showcase some of the latest technologies in laboratory automation when the event returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-6 February.

According to a report from Data Bridge Market Research, the laboratory automation market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%. reaching a market size of USD 376.55 million by 2029. This growth reflects the increasing demand for advanced technologies, investment in research and development, and a heightened focus on accuracy in laboratory processes.

Lab automation involves using tools to perform tests, experiments and data analysis with minimal human involvement required. Automation offers increased efficiency, precision and repeatability, as well as the capacity to handle large sample volumes. Overall, lab automation streamlines workflows and improves the reliability of experimental outcomes, driving progress in various research and development fields.

Lab automation is already providing significant efficiencies in the MENA region. Notable examples include the Emirates Health Services Foundation, which has become the first regional institution to implement a blood-drawing robot. The innovation has resulted in an 80% reduction in staff time and a 50% decrease in patient delays. Emirates Health Services has also launched four robotic pharmacies to automate the delivery of medicines. The robots use AI technology to locate and identify medicines to dispense prescriptions automatically in less than a minute.

In addition, The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has introduced the Robotic Process Automation tool (RPA) to boost workforce productivity as well as improve sector outcomes. Through RPA, the DoH aims to provide smart services and an effortless customer experience by using the latest machine learning tools.

Medlab Middle East will feature international leaders in laboratory automation, including CrelioHealth, a US-based digital transformation company for labs and diagnostics centres. CrelioHealth will showcase its HIPAA, ISO 27001:2013 &SOC II compliant, cloud-based medical lab solution, which enables users to handle lab operations, finance, patients, and B2B relationships from a single platform.

WizardHealth, a software company dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the organisation of medical laboratories will present WizardLab, a web-based laboratory information system that helps laboratories of different sizes and disciplines to manage their work, and Wizard Hono, a compact solution that effortlessly links laboratory instruments with LIMS, HIS, or EHR solutions.

Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director, Medlab commented: “Underscoring the importance of lab automation in the future of the laboratory industry, Medlab Middle East will debut a Lab Automation conference at the Medlab Middle East Congress. The new conference track is designed to explore the transformative impact of automation and IT workflows on laboratory operations. Attendees will gain insights into the latest automation tools, learn best practices for implementation, and discover how to optimise lab workflows for greater efficiency and accuracy.”

The Lab Automation Conference is chaired by Dr Hady Elkhodary, Director of Laboratory Services and Outreach, American Hospital in Dubai and Mohamed Osman, Lab Operations Director (Abu Dhabi, Al Dafra and Al Ain), Mediclinic – Al Noor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Topics explored at the Lab Automation Conference include ‘Revolutionalising diagnostics with technology’, ‘Transforming laboratories with automation, robotics, and AI,’ and ‘The evolution and future of clinical laboratory technologies.’ The conference will also explore predictive analytics and machine learning in laboratory diagnostics and future trends in lab automation.

Medlab Middle East is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees and more than 800 exhibitors from over 40 countries. The 2024 edition of Medlab Middle East generated an estimated business value of USD670 million (AED2.46 billion), fueling medical laboratory growth across the Middle East and beyond.

Medlab Middle East 2025 will centre around the theme, ‘Empowering today’s medical labs for tomorrow’s global future’ and will introduce new verticals to the show floor, dedicated to three vital areas in laboratory medicine: Women’s Health, Vaccines and Emergency Preparedness and Precision Medicine. The exhibition will showcase world-leading exhibitors across these verticals and provide in-depth insights and discussions during thought leadership panels featuring experts from the laboratory, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA region's most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in advancing the value of laboratory medicine worldwide, shaping the future of diagnostics by providing an international platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 24th year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 3 – 6 February 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 4 December – 20 February 2025.