Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties is pleased to announce that Media City Qatar has joined as a strategic partner for the Innovation by Design Summit 2025, powered by Doha Design District. The summit, presented by Msheireb Properties in collaboration with Fast Company Middle East, returns to Doha on 24 September following its well-received 2024 debut, and will bring together regional and international experts to discuss how design intersects with business and innovation.

The summit, themed "Inspiring the Future of Design," will take place at the Mandarin Oriental Doha in Msheireb Downtown Doha and will feature 15 panel discussions and sessions on topics such as AI infrastructure, product innovation, immersive media, sustainable architecture, and the future of the creator economy.

Media City Qatar's cutting-edge ecosystem, combined with Msheireb Properties' sustainable urban development and Fast Company Middle East's editorial leadership, helps establish Qatar as a place where next-generation solutions are shaped. The summit shows how this collaboration creates conditions for pioneering ideas to take root and develop into practical, scalable outcomes.

Engineer Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: "We are delighted to welcome Media City Qatar as our strategic partner. Msheireb Downtown Doha exemplifies how design harmonises heritage, sustainability, and community. As a hub for institutions like Media City Qatar, we've witnessed firsthand how intentional design leads innovation ecosystems. This partnership will ignite collaborations that redefine urban living and regional connectivity."

Engineer Jassim Mohamed Al-Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: " Media City Qatar is proud to partner with Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East for this summit. Design is now central to how we tell stories, build systems, and connect with the world. At Media City Qatar, we enable media and tech innovators to build solutions that resonate globally. This partnership accelerates our mission to advance Qatar as a nexus where talent, technology, and purposeful design converge, driving economic diversification in line with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy."

Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, added: "We welcome Media City Qatar's partnership in this initiative. Innovation without design is incomplete. We are proud to help bring this important conversation to the region, where local creativity is meeting global ambition. This summit brings together the thinkers and makers influencing how design delivers progress."

It can be noted that over 60 entries have been submitted for the Innovation in Design Awards, spanning architecture, sustainable design, and emerging creators. Raman added: "This year's submissions prove Middle Eastern designers are world-class innovators. Design transcends aesthetics, it's about solving real human problems."

The Innovation by Design Summit features discussions such as "How is Design Saving the World?,” "Designing the Future of Tourism,” and "Creative Intelligence: How Design is Driving Innovation." Through these conversations, the event will highlight how design is increasingly central to how we build trust, scale ideas, and solve real problems.

Meanwhile, sessions like "Designing for Harmony" will dissect design's capacity to address climate resilience, equitable architecture, and resource efficiency, and "Beyond the Screen: The Rise of Immersive Media in the Digital Age" will discuss NFTs, AI-generated environments, and the $480 billion MENA creator economy by 2027.

Delve deeper into the design-thinking process and global design trends, encompassing urban planning, immersive technologies, and more, at the Innovation by Design Summit in Doha on 24 September. Attendance at the Innovation by Design Summit is by invitation only. Delegates can register here to receive their exclusive invite.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties, is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices

About Media City Qatar

Media City Qatar (MCQ) is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies. Media City Qatar welcomes media businesses across different media segments of various scales to join.

