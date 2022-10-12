United Arab Emirates: The 5th Annual Middle East Rotating Machinery Technology & Innovation Conference and Showcase (ME RoTIC 2022) discussed latest technological advancements in Rotating Machinery across various industries. The event that runs until 13th October at Grand Hyatt Exhibition Center witnessed the participation of key players in the industry and featured technologies from the GCC and the world over, that will aid Oil & Gas producers, Power Generators, Aviation Industry, and more to enhance their productivity and be better efficient in today’s challenging environment, all while effectively addressing machinery maintenance and reliability concerns.

The event across all three days will saw the presence of 500+ individuals from 95+ plus companies, across 20+ countries including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, United States of America, Europe, Africa.

“It is a pleasure to host the 5th edition of the ME RoTIC conference. Rotating Equipment plays an important part in most operations. Critical to process plants, they are often managed separately from fixed equipment as they have different design and maintenance requirements. Rotating Machinery, such as compressors, pumps, engines, compressors, generators, steam turbines, gas turbines, turbo-expanders and more play a vital role in increasing productivity in the industrial world. We are glad that this conference will serve as a robust forum for experts to share best practices and strengthen connections,” said Benedict Samuel, Executive Director, Aldrich International - the organisers of the event.

The global static and rotating equipment market is projected to grow from $29.84 billion in 2021 to $38.90 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.9% in the 2021-2028 period. The rise in CAGR is attributable to the market’s demand and growth, development in the exploration and exploration of crude oil and other hydrocarbons.

ME RoTIC witnessed the presence of key service providers, R&D professionals, scientists and engineers who shed light on new trends in rotating machinery design, equipment reliability and advanced techniques, turbomachinery safeguarding, advanced diagnostics, enhanced instrumentation and lubrication excellence.

A high-net-worth technical conference, with latest innovations, ME RoTIC showcased new ideas, technology, business models and work practices. While the forum examined the role of engineering intelligence in the process of Rotating Equipment, it also brought to focus innovative solutions, along with an analysis and visualization of current challenges. The conference also served as a platform to connect with both regional and international experts, focusing on all aspects of heavy rotating equipment.