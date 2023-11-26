Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) welcomed the international crew of Expedition 69, comprised of NASA, Roscosmos astronauts, for an eventful visit to the UAE.

Expedition 69 was the 69th long-duration expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) and included Roscosmos astronauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg as well as Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who conducted the longest Arab space mission in history.

Led by AlNeyadi and astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, who was the first Arab increment lead of Expedition 69, the NASA and Roscosmos astronauts will embark on a week-long series of events, educational tours, and cultural visits during their stay, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-based economy and inspiring the younger generation.

The astronauts began their visit by participating in the Dubai Run on Sunday. The astronauts also handed over the Dubai 30X30 flag with their signatures to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and President of MBRSC

Over the next few days, the astronauts will be taking part in interactive sessions at several universities across the UAE, including UAE University, American University of Sharjah, University of Sharjah, Higher Colleges of Technology Dubai, American University in Dubai, Khalifa University and New York University Abu Dhabi, where they will share their invaluable experiences and insights, further igniting the passion for space exploration among students.

A special highlight of the visit will also be the participation of the crew in the Dubai Future Forum event, where they will be engaged in a panel discussion about ‘Learnings from Space for Humanity’ on November 27.

In addition to the outreach programmes, the astronauts will partake in cultural tours, experiencing the rich heritage and vibrant history of the UAE in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These tours are a testament to the country’s deep-rooted culture and its harmonious blend with futuristic aspirations.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, said, “We are honoured to host the distinguished crew of Expedition 69. This visit symbolises the strong international partnerships we have fostered in our space endeavours. The success of the UAE Mission 2 to the ISS, led by Sultan AlNeyadi, is a testament to our collective efforts in advancing human spaceflight. We are excited for the knowledge exchange and inspiration this visit will bring to our communities.”

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre is currently developing the MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched in 2024 and will be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the recently concluded longest Arab space mission completed by Sultan AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, Analog Mission and Space Venture.