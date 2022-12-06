UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) revealed the agenda for the first day of the ‘Youth Knowledge Forum’, which will be held under the patronage and in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, member of the Dubai Council. The forum organised by MBRF in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will be conducted on December 6 and 7 2022 as an in-person event and on December 8 and 9, 2022 in a virtual format.

The ‘Youth Knowledge Forum’, which includes a multitude of activities, dialogue and knowledge sessions, and workshops, aims at empowering the youth with knowledge and improving their role in steering knowledge development. The forum will include the announcement of the outcomes of the Global Knowledge Index 2022 along with honouring the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, said: “The ‘Youth Knowledge Forum’ is held in line with MBRF's commitment to promoting innovation and knowledge excellence among the youth. With this event, we aim to shed light on the best practices and success stories behind the huge achievements within the global knowledge scene in order to encourage the younger generations. The agenda for the forum is jam-packed with sessions and workshops that aim to advance knowledge development. In addition, the event will also include the announcement of the results of the Global Knowledge Index 2022 to offer the countries and institutions reliable data and tools to deal with challenges and opportunities in the field of knowledge development.”

During the first day of the ‘Youth Knowledge Forum’ a special session will be organised to announce the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award 2022. The session will recognise the contributions made by entities and individuals and further, it will highlight the challenges confronted by them during their journey. In addition, the preparatory gathering for the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders will be held focusing on the themes ‘Youth, the Arabic language and Identity’ and ‘The Reputation of Arab Youth and the knowledge connection to it’.

The first day also includes 'Youth Circles... In-person vs virtual education' session. The session will discuss topics that cast a shadow over the knowledge landscape, namely ’Education in the Metaverse’, ‘The governments’ role in education’, ‘Academic Accreditation for Virtual Education’, and ‘Technology or no technology in Education’. The forum will also witness a session titled ‘Envisioning the future of work’, which will discuss the most prominent emerging trends in terms of digitization and work systems and environments, especially the rising importance of digital skills, the shift towards skill-based hiring, normalization of remote work and its effect on the productivity of employees, mental health and well-being of employees.

The ‘Emirati Youth and International Awards’ session will focus on the contributions of Emirati competencies. During the session Emirati youth who have won international awards will be interviewed to learn closely about the challenges they faced and how to overcome them and how they affect youth and society. The session entitled ‘Reshaping the world with young leaders’ will be held on the sidelines of the forum and will focus on the drive and motivation behind youth’s desire for change, the shortcoming and challenges faced by young leaders at the early stages of the establishment of their initiatives, and the impact of young leaders’ initiatives.

Celebrating the distinguished, creative and influential Emirati youth, the Entrepreneurial Hall will host ten sessions hosting leading Emirati personalities, and presenting the success stories of Roudha Bin Baher, Hamdan Al Ameri, Fatema AlBlooshi, Aysha Al Remeithi, Qais Al Maqrashi, Huda Al Tamimi, Suhaila Alwali, Fatma Al Jassim, Fatouma Barakat, and Khalid Ali Al-Ameeri. The Leadership Hall will host leading Emirati personalities, who will review the success stories of Ahlam AlBannai, Maitha Al Kaabi, Mohammed Rashid bin Zayed, Ghayah Alharmoodi, Khalid Lootah, Dr. Mariam AlSaabri, Chavia Ali, Rayan Mahfouz, and Khaled Mohamed bin Khatem Al Shamsi.

