Manama: The “Design Your Future (DYF)” initiative and Mastercard hosted the “Mastercard Financial Inclusion Workshop” as part of the initiative’s activities in Manama.

Mastercard is the Knowledge Partner of the second edition of the initiative that supports high school students, university students, and vocational training participants in adopting a more effective approach to shaping their financial future.

The workshop aimed to enhance financial literacy among young people, enabling them to make more informed financial decisions that align with their aspirations. The event equipped participants with the tools needed for responsible financial planning by teaching them the fundamentals of personal financial management, goal setting, and coping with economic challenges with flexibility.

The educational sessions were delivered by a duo of young professionals from Mastercard – Hamad Alrowaish, Associate Product Specialist, Product Management, and Faye AlMadani, Associate Analyst, Account Management.

Commenting on the workshop, Zahraa Taher, Chairperson of the DYF Advisory Committee, stated: “This workshop represented a unique opportunity for young people to acquire vital financial skills that enable them to plan for a secure financial future. The presence of professional trainers from Mastercard greatly enriched the experience, sharing their extensive expertise and deep insights into financial inclusion and modern financial technologies. The event empowered participants to make sound financial decisions that support their professional and personal journeys.”

Saud Swar, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we believe in the power of knowledge to lift people up and unlock new opportunities. That’s why we are proud to be the Knowledge Partner of DYF. By promoting financial literacy and fostering financial responsibility among Bahrain’s young people, we enable them to navigate their financial future with confidence in line with our mission of powering economies and empowering people.”

DYF runs over a period of 12 months and includes a range of professionally designed programs and activities aimed at enhancing the academic and professional capabilities of Bahraini youth. The initiative focuses on developing life skills and financial planning abilities, introducing students to career paths and opportunities across various sectors, and fostering a spirit of social responsibility through volunteering and community engagement.

The campaign is supported by its Innovation Partner Hyundai Bahrain, and Knowledge Partner, Mastercard, in collaboration with members of the Advisory Committee and representatives from: the Higher Education Council, INJAZ Bahrain, Tamkeen, Lamea Association, and certified professionals in career development and skills training.

For more information, please contact:

Email: info@designyourfuture.net