Kuwait City – As part of its continuous commitment to developing local talent and supporting recent graduates, Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" sponsored the Watheefti Career Fair, held from October 17 to 19 at The Arena in 360 Mall, under the patronage and presence of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education Dr. Nader Al-Jalal. Markaz’s sponsorship of this event for the second time underscores its dedication to contributing to job creation and enhancing professional skills, which aligns with one of the core pillars of its corporate social responsibility strategy building human capacity. Markaz participated in the Watheefti Career Fair as it provides an attractive platform to connect with national talent, engage with job seekers, and assess their capabilities firsthand.

As part of its sponsorship, the Markaz team interacted with many participants at its booth, offering insights into the company’s work environment and available opportunities. The team also provided guidance on essential skills required to develop career paths and meet the growing demands of the labor market.

For over 50 years, Markaz has been committed to supporting national talent and encouraging young professionals to enhance their skills. The Markaz Graduate Development Program (MGDP) continues to offer practical training and professional mentorship over the course of a full year, aimed at preparing young talent to tackle the ever-changing challenges of Kuwait’s labor market. Since its launch in 2017, the program has trained 57 Kuwaiti graduates, 42% of whom have been employed.

The career fair brought together job seekers and leading companies to explore the available job opportunities in the labor market. It attracted over 30,000 participants, with more than 120 companies from 14 sectors, including financial services, healthcare, logistics, technology, real estate, retail, oil and gas, food and beverages, and sports. The fair also featured panel discussions and workshops on employment, training, workplace environment, effective communication, and key skills required to secure suitable job opportunities and achieve professional excellence.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.38 billion (USD 4.50 billion) as of 30 June 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

