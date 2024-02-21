Kuwait City: Underscoring the importance of empowering Kuwaiti youth and continuing its efforts to support recent graduates, the Kuwait Financial Center "Markaz" announced its gold sponsorship for the freshman and the Career Opportunities Fair organized by the Student Association of the College of Administrative Sciences at Kuwait University, held from February 11-15, 2024.

Commenting on this initiative, Ms. Sondos Saad, Vice President, Corporate Communications at Markaz said: “This sponsorship enforces Markaz’s key CSR pillars of building human capacity, aligning the business environment with sustainable development principles, and promoting good governance in the business environment, thereby affirming its role as a leading institution in community service. For over five decades since its inception, Markaz has been committed to collaborating with esteemed institutions to support programs that enhance human resources and empower Kuwaiti youth. This commitment enables effective participation in society by fostering and honing their professional and personal skills.”

The Career Opportunities Exhibition aimed to acquaint new students and recent graduates with the requirements and needs of the job market, assisting them in charting their professional paths. Additionally, it provided graduates the opportunity to engage with participating companies, explore suitable employment opportunities across various sectors tailored to their professional capabilities and technical skills, and address their inquiries to clarify their future objectives.

It is noteworthy that the Career Opportunities Exhibition rank among the largest job fairs in Kuwait, in terms of the number of participating entities and students. The exhibition aims to serve new students and graduates of the College of Administrative Sciences, as well as a broad segment of graduates from other colleges at Kuwait University.

