The Maritime Standard (TMS), the premier awards event for the maritime and shipping industry across the Middle East region and the Indian Subcontinent, which is held annually in Dubai, officially announced the finalists for the Maritime Standard Awards 2025 edition to compete across 25 categories. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, the event will bring together around 1,000 top executives.

The finalists were shortlisted through a rigorous, multi-level evaluation process led by a judging panel of senior industry leaders and CEOs from diverse backgrounds, each recognised for their key contributions in their respective fields. Entries were assessed against strict criteria covering operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, market impact and leadership.

The panel includes, Clive Woodbridge, Editor, The Maritime Standard; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC Logistics and Services; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC; Capt. Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime Cluster and Noatum Maritime, AD Ports Group; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping; Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV; Numair Shaikh, CEO, Timini Shipping; Capt. Binesh Kumar Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director, The Shipping Corporation of India and Bard Poulsson, Senior Vice President, International Maritime Lead, Lockton.

Clive Woodbridge, the Chairman of the Judging Panel and Editor of The Maritime Standard, said: “All companies named as finalists should take great pride in this achievement. Competition this year was extremely intense, with a record number of entrants in several categories. Despite the results of the final round, they can reflect on a very positive achievement.”

The announcement of this year’s finalists comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as the maritime sector navigates rapid global transformations, including decarbonisation, digitalisation and supply chain resilience. Across the region, demand for freight, logistics and offshore operations continues to accelerate. The GCC’s freight and logistics sector is expected to surge from USD 81.34 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 110 billion by 2030, while the Middle East region’s offshore support vessel market is projected to grow from USD 27.25 billion in 2025 to USD 37.34 billion by 2030. At the same time, the Indian maritime freight market is on track to attain USD 50.70 billion by 2033. This highlights a period of exceptional growth, where companies are continuously raising standards through innovation and commitment, making them deserving of recognition at the Maritime Standard Awards.

Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, said: “Beyond just a recognition, the awards also serve as a catalyst for progress and innovation across the regional maritime industry. Every edition, we witness standards being set, groundbreaking innovations and meaningful collaboration between stakeholders. This year’s event is set to be the most dynamic, highlighting the energy and ambitious vision driving the industry to further success.”

This year’s awards attracted a substantial number of nominations from companies active in the fields, such as shipping, ship repair, offshore services, technology providers, and logistics operators. The launch of new categories, including the Digital Transformation Award and Heavy Lift - Project Cargo Company of the Year, reflects the industry’s focus on automation, smart ports and specialised logistics solutions, indicating how the region is responding to global challenges with forward-thinking strategies.

The Maritime Standard Awards as one of the largest international industry gatherings, is set to welcome guests from across the region and worldwide.

