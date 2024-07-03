The Champions 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour will travel around the world to celebrate with fans with a stop in the UAE planned for October 19th and 20th.

Beijing, Tokyo, Delhi, Sao Paulo, Toronto and Chicago will also host the trophy with more to be announced.

The tour will include fan events, match screenings, a brand new ‘Boot Room’ trophy experience and visits from club legends, engaging with Official Supporters Clubs (OSCs), wider fans, club partners and more.

Manchester City has today announced details of the ‘Champions 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour’, presented by Official Club Partner, Etihad Airways, in celebration of the Club’s fourth consecutive Premier League title. The UAE will be among the global stops with the trophy arriving on 19th and 20th October 2024.

Following four successful trophy tours in previous years, including last year’s ‘Treble Trophy Tour’ which visited 21 countries throughout the season, Manchester City is delighted to once again invite fans around the globe to see the iconic Premier League Trophy in person and engage with their fellow Cityzens.

After kicking-off in the USA during the men’s first team’s upcoming preseason tour, the Premier League trophy will take pride of place for our opening home fixture against Ipswich Town on Saturday 24th August before the trophy tour continues on to further exciting locations around the world including in Beijing, Tokyo, Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Sao Paulo, Toronto and Chicago.

The tour will include exclusive fan events, match screenings and - brand new for this year - an experience recreating the men’s first team’s ‘Boot Room’ at the City Football Academy (CFA) that will host the Premier League Trophy alongside a wall of PUMA boots.

Fans can follow in the footsteps of superstars like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne as they have their picture taken underneath the motivational messaging viewed by the players every day in the real-life Boot Room at the training ground in Manchester.

The Club will also take the trophy on the road for City’s European away fixtures, giving fans in attendance the opportunity to connect with the club and see the iconic silverware.

In all locations, the club will engage Official Supporters Clubs (OSCs), partners and more.

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing and Fan Experience Officer at City Football Group, commented: “Winning four consecutive Premier League titles in a row is an incredible achievement and ensuring we celebrate this historic success with our fans, both in Manchester and around the globe, is hugely important for the Club.

“We are constantly working to create authentic and engaging City experiences for our global fanbase and we are delighted to be able to take the Premier League trophy to cities around the world for them to connect and feel close to Manchester City.

“We hope that the Champions 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour will be a truly unforgettable experience for our fans as we mark another monumental accomplishment in City history together.”

