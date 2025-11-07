United Arab Emirates, ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced the UAE debut of its cybersecurity seminar, Shield NxG. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai on 11 November and at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi on 13 November.

Following the success of ManageEngine's cricket-themed Shield NxG 2025 seminars in Australia earlier this year, the UAE edition will bring together CISOs, IT leaders, and cybersecurity professionals from enterprises across the UAE. The sessions will explore how identity-first security and advanced threat detection can strengthen digital resilience in an era of perimeter-less enterprises and how organisations can align their security posture with the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

The event will feature how ManageEngine’s IAM and SIEM portfolios can help organisations strengthen digital resilience through integrated identity protection and threat detection.

At the event, ManageEngine will showcase:

Log360’s latest capabilities: Log360 has been reengineered to help SOC teams achieve high-fidelity threat detection. The new unified detection console with over 2,000 cloud-delivered rules and rule optimisation techniques helps minimise false positives, reduce alert fatigue, and accelerate incident response across hybrid environments.

New AI-powered features in AD360: AI chat assistance enables users to perform AD management tasks and generate reports using simple natural language input. AI-driven insights for group membership analysis advance identity-first security through faster outlier detection and corrective actions.

“As digital ecosystems grow more interconnected, UAE organisations need unified visibility across identities, endpoints, and events,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president of ManageEngine. “At Shield NxG 2025, we will showcase how ManageEngine’s platform supports enterprises on their perimeterless journey while strengthening visibility, control, and resilience across their digital environments. We invite security leaders to join us and be part of these discussions shaping the future of enterprise security.”

Participants will gain actionable insights, experience live product demonstrations, and network with peers to explore how ManageEngine helps security teams prevent, detect, and respond to modern identity-driven threats.

