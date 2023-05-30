Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates: MAKTABA, the library management department of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), successfully concluded its participation in the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), where it hosted a range of cultural and creative activities for visitors of all age groups.

MAKTABA’s participation included educational and entertaining activities and workshops for children, which involved writing, drawing, scientific experiments, and fun quizzes. MAKTABA also hosted sessions with children’s authors, alongside shows by calligraphers, illustrators, and artists.

Shaikha Al Muhairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a vital platform for publishing houses in the UAE, the region and the world. Every year, the fair offers a diverse programme for publishers, writers and readers, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a knowledge hub and a bridge for cultural and literary exchange between artists and writers from around the globe. We at MAKTABA wanted to ensure that our participation reflected those values for all visitors, in line with our continuous efforts to promote cultural exchange and encourage the Abu Dhabi community, especially children and teenagers, to read more.”

MAKTABA honoured the 80 judges of the 10th Creative Reader Competition at a ceremony during ADIBF. The competition takes place every year to encourage students to read more and to visit public libraries, and it contributes to highlighting the importance of the Arabic language and its intellectual and cultural significance. Additionally, the seventh edition of the Little Writer in the Big Book Competition, which aims to encourage little ones to enhance their literary skills through writing, was organised during ADIBF. The winners of the 2023 Library Pioneers Competition were also honoured.

One of the important workshops hosted during ADIBF addressed “Reading Comprehension”, presented by the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties. There was also an engaging session on cultural diversity by the Department of Intangible Heritage at DCT Abu Dhabi. MAKTABA allocated corners for Arabic Calligraphy and Freehand Drawing, and it organised a workshop to introduce visitors to the Digital Library, MAKTABA’s database, and its role in supporting the cultural scene in Abu Dhabi.

Held from 22 to 28 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the 32nd edition of ADIBF provided a platform for exhibitors and publishing houses to interact with readers and supporters of the creative movement across the region.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com