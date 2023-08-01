Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Keep curious minds active this summer with Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s Little Explorers’ Summer Camps running until 1 September.

Taking place at City Centre Mirdif, ages 4-10 will experience a summer of fun and learning with playtime and workshops in Little Explorers paired with exciting outings that include visits to VOX Cinemas for fantastic movie magic, Ski Dubai for some snow-filled magic, Magic Planet for thrilling games, iFLY Dubai for gravity-defying excitement, and Yalla! Bowling for strikes.

From Mondays to Fridays, parents can opt to enroll their kids in either a half day from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM priced at AED 149 or a full day from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for AED 249. Additionally, weekly packages are available for half days at a cost of AED 695 or full days for AED 1,150.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity for your little ones to create memories that last a lifetime and let their imaginations soar. To register visit: www.campmirdif.com.

