Makarem Hotels, Dur Hospitality’s leading hotel brand specialized in serving visitors of the holy cities, participated in the Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the title “Transformation Towards Innovation”, which was held under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah region, from the 21st to the 23rd of March 2022 (18 - 20 Sha’ban 1443) at Jeddah Superdome.

Mr. Sultan bin Badr Al Otaibi, the CEO of Dur Hospitality, voiced his appreciation for the support of the Kingdom’s government which led to organizing this special event, and the efforts of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, represented by Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, in exploring opportunities and innovative services to enhance the experience of pilgrims. He added that Dur Hospitality aims to fulfill this mission and complement it through the fine hospitality products and services Makarem properties offer in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah which adopt the highest international standards within a state-of-the-art hotel ecosystem that embrace the authenticity of Islamic values and Saudi hospitality embedded in the spirit of modernity.

President of Hotels Operations at Dur Hospitality Mr. Hassan Al- Ahdab said, “By participating as part of a distinguished pavilion at the exhibition, Makarem Hotels unveiled a portfolio of diversified high-end services and ramped up attention to the innovative and luxurious Makarem Ajyad Makkah that outlines Dur’s strategy to leverage the hospitality experience in the holy city through a full-funnel of advanced services, in pursuit of enriching the spiritual journey. The hotel delivers innovative services featuring modern technologies and keeping pace with the latest global hospitality practices to ensure the highest safety standards following the new health and social distancing trends. In addition, the renovation has added an ambiance of ultimate luxury to the hotel’s facilities and suites, with great attention to detail, which supports our efforts in contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in attracting more pilgrims and visitors.”

Visitors expressed their interest in "Nur by Makarem", which is a specially curated 3-star hotel brand dedicated to the hospitality sector in Makkah and Madinah. Visitors of the exhibition also explored the bespoke products and services offered by Makarem Hotels chain, mainly Makarem Umm Al Qura, Makarem Al Bait, Makarem Al-Shorofat, and Makarem Mina. “

It is worth noting that the Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services is the largest event of its kind in the Kingdom and a distinguished platform for promoting Hajj and Umrah services in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030and the “Doyof Al Rahman Program”. The various events that took place at the three-day conference brought together policymakers, academics, international Islamic professionals, and stakeholders from the public and private sectors, in addition to nonprofit organizations aspiring to enhance the services offered to pilgrims.

-Ends-