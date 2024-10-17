Two-day accelerator programme features training workshops, bespoke mentoring sessions, and meet-ups with prominent industry leaders

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Maheerah Women’s Empowerment Programme, an acceleration initiative designed for women pursuing greater career advancement within Saudi Arabia’s marketing communications industry, has announced the participants of its highly anticipated second edition. The programme, building on the success of its first edition in 2023, will take place once again during Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom's largest gathering of the creative marketing industry, from 5-6 November at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Convention Center.

Powered by Publicis Groupe, the accelerator programme is part of a growing wave of women-centric empowerment, education and professional development opportunities that recognise the abundance of talented women professionals within the Kingdom’s workforce. The creative marketing field is no exception, and by bringing together 15 participants who have already begun their journey towards successful careers within their respective domains, Maheerah serves as a self-sustaining bridge that enables mid to senior-level professionals to empower and inspire one another as they rise through the ranks and take on leadership roles.

Commenting on the second edition of the programme, Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe ME & Turkey, said: “Congratulations to all the selected candidates for this year’s Mahreehah programme. We received an impressive number of strong applications, which is a clear testament to the need for programmes like Maheerah that provide meaningful opportunities for women to advance their careers. With Ashwaq Alshathri at the helm, these participants are benefiting from someone who not only understands the industry but also embodies the leadership and development that this programme is built on. Her guidance will be crucial in helping these women elevate their skills and take significant strides in their careers.”

This year’s Maheerah Women’s Empowerment Programme participants include: Abir Akkari, Senior Art Director at Leo Burnett MEA; Aljoharah Alshaikh, Marketing and Communications Manager at ABB; Ansam Alshanqiti, Strategist at Wetheloft; Aya Ahmad Maher, Head of Research & Director's Producer at Whizz Film; Laila Essa, Founder & Chief Copywriter at Taglime; Nehal Alshatiri, Global PR & Communications Manager at Saudi Tourism Authority; Passant Al-deeb, Head of Brand Management at Told; Rahaf Alzowa, Founder at BLÓMI; Reem AlTawil, Cluster Head of Marketing at Nestle; Roa’a Alhoshan, Graphic Designer at QSAS PIF Projects; Sarah Agha, Account Manager at Burson; Sara Al Harbi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Treehaus Design Studio; Shaikha Almunif, Senior Specialist Destination Marketing at ROSHN; Taghreed Alotaibi, Engagement & Experience Director at KAFD; and Waad Alwihibi, Traffic Assistant Manager at Saudi Tourism Authority.

The Programme Ambassador, Ashwaq Alshathri, GVP General Management MD Country Lead Riyadh, KSA Publicis Sapient, said: "I am deeply honoured to serve as an ambassador for women's empowerment through the Maheerah Programme. I believe that enabling the career-paths of women is a social responsibility and also a crucial driver of our nation's progress and prosperity. In Saudi Arabia, where we are witnessing significant transformation, women’s growing participation is central to the success of Vision 2030 and our country’s future. This accelerator programme advocates the potential of talented women, and together, we are committed to using this platform to promote a culture of equality and inclusion for all."

The Maheerah Women’s Empowerment Programme offers participants a range of training workshops, tailored mentoring sessions, and opportunities to connect with top industry leaders. Covering a range of topics such as leadership, personal branding, confidence and creativity, amongst others, the accelerator programme will be led by esteemed women in the field, who will moderate sessions and provide participants with invaluable support and career advice. Leading this year’s edition alongside Alshathri are Nada Hakeem, Founder at Wetheloft; Marie Claire Maalouf, Chief Creative Officer EMEA at Edelman; and Lucy Harvey, Chief Growth Officer for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Burson. Participants will also be invited to attend the Athar Awards on the final day of the festival.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, hosted by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia’s foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.

