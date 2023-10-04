Magnom Properties and Forbes International Tower, lead sponsors of the forum, will convene distinguished leaders from both public and private sectors for pivotal discussions regarding sustainability's profound influence on the region’s real estate sector.

Dubai, UAE: As preparations are underway in the UAE to host the COP28 Summit, the Future Sustainability Summit, organized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is set to emerge as a key pit stop for global sustainability leaders, innovators, and investors who share a common goal of assessing the emerging technologies and innovations driving sustainable urban development in the region.

The global construction industry is one of the significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, with buildings contributing to 39 percent of global energy-related carbon emissions. With the continuous expansion of the global population, there is an urgent need to develop energy-efficient and net-zero buildings to help the world mitigate the ongoing climate crisis.

With the accelerated adoption of sustainable solutions, coupled with support from the financial sector, the regional real estate sector is undergoing a transformative change. By aligning its capital with net-zero outcomes, the financial sector is enabling clean economic growth and job creation.

The participation of Magnom Properties and Forbes International Tower in the upcoming Future Sustainability Summit demonstrates their commitment to developing roadmaps and frameworks that facilitate greater financial flows towards decarbonised, resilient and equitable built environments.

The Forbes International Tower is a zero-carbon commercial tower that is setting new milestones in green design construction. With its superior performance and focus on reducing lifecycle carbon emissions, the futuristic tower will deliver unique solutions to urban challenges in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Developed under the sustainable design vision of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding, has partnered with Forbes to develop this commercial tower in the region.

Mainstreaming smart, sustainable climate solutions in the built environment is crucial for accelerating the energy transition. Innovations in Forbes International Tower offer promise for decarbonizing real estate in MENA, improving city liveability, efficiency, and productivity. For the MENA region, this presents an opportunity to address current urban challenges and further enhance economic growth.

Maged Marie, CEO of Magnom Properties, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Future Sustainability Forum, a collaboration that underscores our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and spearheading transformative changes within the real estate sector. By showcasing the self-sustaining, environmentally intelligent Forbes International Tower, distinguished audiences at the forum will see first-hand how by elevating green building design and zero-emission standards, it is possible to expedite the growth of smart cities and buildings in the region, in line with the ambitious goals of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

As the countdown to the COP28 summit begins, the Future Sustainability Forum will underscore the collective national commitment and highlight Dubai's dedication to advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Nurturing a thriving innovative ecosystem, the Forum mobilizes collective action against climate change. For more information about the event and registration, please visit www.futuresustainabilityforum.com.

Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding Group, established in 2021, is setting new benchmarks as part of its pioneering role in redefining the real estate sector by overseeing the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects in KSA, Egypt and the wider MENA region. The company is focusing on creating dynamic environments and developments, which will cater to the rapidly evolving lifestyles, aspirations of businesses and industries for future generations. To ensure that the core values of quality, reliability and sustainability are followed across all future projects with Platinum LEED certification, Magnom Properties is partnering with global experts including world-renowned architects, Adrian Smith, Gordon Gill and Robert Forest, representing their international design firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), to build one of the most sustainable towers worldwide in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC). The Forbes International Tower, a new zero-carbon commercial tower developed in Cairo, Egypt, by Magnom Properties in partnership with Forbes, was awarded the Luxury Commercial Project of the Year by Design Middle East KSA Awards this year.

